Sandy Alcantara’s Marlins Tenure Over as Trade Buzz Grow Louder Ahead of Deadline, Says Insider

Sandy Alcantara’s name has dominated trade chatter since spring, and pitcher injuries across baseball are now forcing Miami’s hand for the $56 million pitcher.

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“Teams are ‘convinced’ that the Marlins will deal Sandy Alcantara this trade deadline,” reported MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

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With the pitching ruling the trade market as the deadline approaches, teams believe that someone will now trade Alcantara, no matter what. According to Bob Nightengale, teams have already started looking at their farm systems and bank balances to go after the Marlins ace, as his ERA stands at 4.25 in 15 starts.

There were games against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Atlanta Braves in which he allowed more than 5 runs while pitching 6 or fewer innings. This was a major problem for the Marlins, but in the last 3 games, he has done a decent job.

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In his last 3 starts, he has pitched a total of 22 innings and allowed just 7 runs with an ERA of 2.86. And against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the Marlins won 8-3, Alcantara went 8 innings, allowed 3 runs, and struck out 7 batters, marking one of his best pitching performances this season.

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That consistency is why rival teams now believe Miami may be choosing the perfect timing to move him at peak value.

But in 2026, the Miami Marlins actually have no reason to sell Alcantara.

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The Marlins are not in last place in the NL and are just 2 games off the Philadelphia Phillies. They are also just 2 games off a Wild Card spot, and this puts their season in a very good position. They also went through a 6-game winning streak, putting them in a competitive spot. Yet, teams still expect the Marlins to be sellers due to one major reason: injuries.

The Marlins have already lost Eury Pérez, Janson Junk, Robby Snelling, and Adam Mazur to the IL.

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This means that for the Marlins to stay afloat and keep the pressure for a Wild Card spot, they will need pitching arms. That is where Alcantara comes in. And the Marlins can’t do what they did in 2025 and hold Alcantara back from a trade.

Back in the 2025 trade deadline, Alcantara was heavily linked with multiple teams. But the Marlins ultimately decided not to move him.

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The main reason was concern about selling low after his return from injury and uncertainty about his form when he returned. That turned out to be good because in 2025, Alcantara finished the season with an ERA of 5.36 in 31 starts.

Now, with the ace finding his consistency back, the real question is who will be the team in line to trade for Alcantara.

The Yankees are still the team to land Sandy Alcantara

The New York Yankees sit at 43-27, and their offense has mainly led to that strong start. But the rotation led by Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon has also done a pretty decent job. But the expectation from this season is for the team to go deep into the postseason. For that, they will need a better rotation than what they have now.

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Reportedly, the Yankees front office is going all out for a starter rather than adding depth to the bullpen, making them one of the favorites to land Sandy Alcantara.

This deal might be a multi-player package.

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The proposed trade sends Alcantara to New York for 3 young Yankees prospects. The Marlins will receive George Lombard Junior, Will Warren, and Carlos Lagrange in return. The cost is high because the Yankees will only make a move for Alcantara if they feel that their long-term future is a bit secured.

If the trade happens, the Yankees’ rotation will have Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Sandy Alcantara, and Carlos Rodón, and would be one of the most dangerous rotations in the league. With club control through the 2026 season and a club option for the 2027 season, this is more than just a rental.

With Alcantara starting to find his form, this would be the right time for the Yankees to trade for him, as he will be with the Yankees for his prime years, and this will give the Yankees a better shot at the World Series.