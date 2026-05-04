Savannah Banana Creates History at Texas Stadium as Jesse Cole & Wife’s Sacrifice Pays Off

A step away from traditional baseball, the Banana Ball recorded its biggest ever display at Kyle Field, Texas, on May 2. The Savannah Banana filled one of the largest college football stadiums for their game against the Texas Tailgaters on Saturday.

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The Savannah Bananas’ owner, Jesse Cole, revolutionized the baseball experience by shifting the focus to pure, fast-paced entertainment, as he pioneered the banana ball. The brainstorming baseball circus scripted history as its popularity reached new heights. In the game versus Texas Tailgaters, a crowd of 102,000 packed Kyle Field. The spectacle at the fourth-largest college football stadium accounted for the biggest game in banana ball history.

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“The biggest game in Banana Ball history deserves an epic photo dump. Thank you to everyone who showed up and showed out last night at Kyle Field. We’re so grateful for all 102,000 of you,” wrote the Savannah Bananas on X.

To accommodate the biggest banana ball game, Kyle Field went through a dramatic transformation. Several changes came into effect to accommodate baseball dimensions in a football stadium.

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A narrowed-down left field grabbed fans’ attention as it created an unexpected scoring opportunity and brought on challenges for the outfielders.

The college football team, Texas A&M Athletics, and the Savannah Bananas partnered to make the stadium perfect for banana ball.

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According to Joe Pompliano on X, to help banana ball reach its current peak, Cole and his wife made major sacrifices.

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They sold their house, slept on air mattresses in a garage, and went into 1.8 million in debt to gain today’s success. Cole founded the Savannah Bananas in 2016, and the team is currently worth over $1 billion.

Known for his signature yellow tuxedo, Cole is the owner of Fans First Entertainment.

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At the heart of this billion-dollar industry, Cole had remarked, “I’m not trying to make a billion dollars. I want a billion fans.”

The Savannah Bananas previously set a record when they drew a crowd of 65,000 at Raymond James Stadium. With 37,000 more attendees, Kyle Field shattered that record to script history.

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Trailing Michigan Stadium (107,601), Beaver Stadium (106,572), and Ohio Stadium (102,780), Kyle Field is the fourth-largest college football stadium in the US.

On the field, the Texas Tailgaters won the biggest exhibition match in banana ball history, as they prevailed over the Savannah Bannas, 4-3.

Banana Ball and its uniqueness

Featuring no walks, no bunting, and no mound visits, the brainstorming baseball circus operates on a two-hour time limit.

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Jesse Cole designed the format with pure entertainment being the focal point. Banana Ball turns spectators into participants as fans can catch foul balls to record outs.

Banana Ball prioritizes a high-octane environment focused on entertainment and engagement over conventional baseball.

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On Saturday, the Dude Perfect trick shot team also joined the Bananas on the field to perform a dunk on the plate umpire. Their presence only added to the entertaining atmosphere in the stadium.

The Bananas also worked to boost culture beyond the diamond.

On Friday evening at the Central Church, both teams hosted Sandlot Revival, a free community worship night. It was a moment of establishing a spiritual connection with the fans as coach RAC and players shared personal viewpoints about faith.

Sandlot Revival is a city-to-city worship tour that began as a team bible study in 2024. It has now impacted as many as 5000 people in the USA. The partnership generated an impact beyond the field, reaching the community spiritually, with Central Church Pastor Philip Bethencourt praising the undertaking.

Following Texas, the Bananas will continue their college tour at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium on May 23. The stadium has a capacity of 101,821, setting the stage for another potential record-breaking attendance.