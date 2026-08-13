“Saw a Lifeless Team Today”: Phillies Broadcasters Sound Alarm as Playoff Push Slips Away

The Phillies’ fate against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday was sealed as their offense went cold for a second game straight. The 7-1 loss, along with the San Diego Padres’ 4-3 win, pushed the Phillies from third place on the NL Wild Card list. The Phillies’ recent decline has caused alarm about their playoff push, with the team broadcasters airing their concerns.

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After the Phillies fired Rob Thomson in April, following a dismal 9-19 start, the team burned hot under Don Mattingly. He pulled the season around with a 55-38 record. During this span, the Phillies relied heavily on their pitching staff, with Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler anchoring the team. However, the pitchers can only pull the team so far without offensive backing. As the Phillies lost their sixth series in the last eight, the broadcasters called out the team for it.

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“I thought that at some point, maybe when they wake up tomorrow morning, and they look at the standings, and they’re like, ‘Oh no, we’re not in.’ Maybe that’ll hit home,” said Ben Davies on NBC Philly’s Post Game Live. “Maybe that’ll provide some sense of urgency for this ball club. Because I saw a lifeless team today.”

On Wednesday, the Phillies lineup faced RHP Kyle Leahy on the mound. The 29-year-old allowed only one run on a ground-rule double by Luis Arraez. That was it for the Phillies offense, as they stranded 7 runners on base. The Phillies acquired Arraez via trade during the deadline from the San Francisco Giants.

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Arraez started on a hot streak with the Phillies, but has been slumping recently. His slump probably came at the worst possible time, as the Phillies are in dire need of more contact hitting.

On Wednesday, they recorded six hits as a team. Yet the Phillies were unable to put enough runs on the scoreboard. Since returning from the All-Star break, the Phillies have scored one or fewer runs in eight games so far. If they are aiming for yet another postseason run, the Phillies’ offense needs to get going.

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“You want to have hope. Without hope, what do you have, really? But it’s fading fast for me,” said Davies about the team.

The Phillies are scheduled to begin a series against the Minnesota Twins. They have 40 games left to put themselves back into the postseason race. But it surely is going to be a tough road.