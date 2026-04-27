Scary Scenes Emerge as Baseball Player Exits Game Midway After Brutal Blow

The Hanshin Tigers are getting beaten up, and not just on the scoreboard. Their series against the Hiroshima Carp claimed another victim Sunday after a brutal hit-by-pitch sent a star outfielder to the hospital.

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During the second game of the series in Nippon Professional Baseball, a fastball struck Koji Chikamoto of the Tigers flush in the left wrist, causing him to writhe in pain as he dropped his bat and crouched. He was able to walk on his own as trainers escorted him towards the dugout.

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“Hanshin Tigers announced today that OF Koji Chikamoto / 近本光司 was examined at a hospital following today’s game and has been diagnosed with a fractured left wrist,” wrote NPB Umpire Score on X.

In the eighth inning, with two outs and on a 0-2 count, Hiroshima’s hurler Taka Taichi’s 93.8 mph fastball struck Chikamoto in the left wrist. Onodera Dan came in as a pinch runner in Chikamoto’s place while play continued, following a brief interruption.

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The outfielder was reportedly taken to a hospital in Hyogo Prefecture for the diagnosis of his injury. Japanese media outlet Sponichi Annex reported that he will undergo rehabilitation at SGL Amagasaki.

Koji Chikamoto has started every game as a leadoff hitter for the Hanshin Tigers till now. He is hitting .250, covering 28 total bases with 5 RBI. Chikamoto is an NPB All-Star and became the 2023 Japan Series MVP. He consistently led the Central League’s stolen bases record and reached the 200 stolen bases milestone in 2025.

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So far in this season, Chikamoto has stolen 6 bases.

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Now, given Chikamoto’s situation, that is only adding to NPB’s ongoing woes.

Multiple injuries have plagued the league in the last few weeks, including a mid-game injury to Hiroki Fukunaga of the Chunichi Dragons. Fukunaga was left bleeding heavily and was stretchered off the ground after he fell face-first in the photographers’ area while chasing a fly ball.

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Another serious injury rocked the Yomiuri Giants when a batted ball struck Yuta Izuguchi in the face during practice. An ambulance had to arrive inside the stadium to take Izuguchi directly to the hospital.

And for the Hanshin Tigers, this is not the first hit-by-pitch of the season, and their manager is unhappy about it.

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Hanshin Tigers’ manager reacts to Chikamoto’s injury

The Hanshin Tigers are having it rough this season, with multiple hit-by-pitch injuries. The Tigers have reportedly been struck 11 times by pitches in the 24 games they played. Following Chikamoto’s injury, Tigers’ manager Kyuji Fujikawa expressed his discontent with the current scenario.

“The ball isn’t hitting the batters in a good spot, and relatively speaking, we’re getting hit by pitches a bit more often. We have to protect the sport of baseball, so we’re trying to be patient, but it’s happening a lot,” stated Fujikawa, per Japanese outlet Sanspo.

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Chikamoto’s HBP comes a day after one of Hiroshima’s pitches hit the Tigers’ Shota Morishita near the left wrist as well. Unlike Chikamoto, Morishita avoided serious injury and was able to play in the following game.

Morishita has batted every day for the Tigers so far in 2026. He is slashing .309/.596/.377 this season, having hit 7 homers and 18 RBI in 24 games.

Now, as the HBP numbers increase, we are eager to know what the league may decide for the future!