Scary Scenes Emerge as Baseball Umpire Collapses on Field After Brutal Hit by Foul Ball

The debate over umpire safety is back after a terrifying moment in college baseball. During Friday’s game between Alabama and Vanderbilt, home plate umpire Scott Kennedy was knocked out cold by a foul ball.

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“Friday’s college baseball game between Alabama and Vanderbilt had a scary moment,” reported The New York Post. “(Umpire) Kennedy immediately collapsed upon getting hit with the ball, stumbling directly on his back with his mask being knocked off his face. After falling over, Kennedy remained on the ground for several minutes as he was being assisted.”

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In the bottom of the second inning, Alabama led 3-0 when a foul ball hit the umpire. And that moment shifted the attention from the game to umpire safety. Alabama batter Brennan Holt fouled a 1-0 pitch from Aiden Stillman, and the baseball struck home plate umpire Scott Kennedy in the face mask.

The foul ball knocked Kennedy’s mask off and dropped him to the ground. Trainers rushed out, halting the game for 15 minutes. He eventually came to and walked off the field himself to a huge ovation.

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Anthony Perez stepped in behind home plate. They finished the game, with Alabama winning 5-0. A replacement umpire will take Kennedy’s spot for the rest of the series

After the game, Alabama coach Rob Vaughn said, “I think just get a report from our trainer… I think he’s OK, and he’s doing better.”

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Vaughn pointed out that initial reports suggested no immediate signs of anything serious. But no official medical report was released, and this has left the fans guessing about the extent of the impact. But this incident feels heavier after news from Nippon Professional Baseball about umpire Takuto Kawakami.

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Kawakami was hit in the head by a flying bat that slipped from a batter’s hand during a game in Tokyo on April 16. More than two weeks later, reports say that he underwent an emergency surgery and has still not woken up.

This case shows that protective gear cannot prevent injuries from sharp angles. But with both incidents, the real question is about umpire safety and how the injury to umpires is becoming more common than we want.

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The frequency of umpires getting injured in baseball is concerning

The injuries to Scott Kennedy and Takuto Kawakami are the most recent. But the number of incidents observed over the past few seasons is a major concern for baseball.

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Over the past three seasons, there have been multiple injuries that have been documented. For example, in 2024, MLB umpire Jansen Visconti broke his hand on a sharp foul tip. Just a month later, Nick Mahrley was struck violently by Giancarlo Stanton’s broken bat. He was carted off on a stretcher and later diagnosed with a serious concussion.

Other than that, there have been many other incidents that have caused a foul-tip ball to fly right into the umpire. The pattern became clearer as similar injuries continued appearing across professional and amateur baseball levels.

By 2025, the situation escalated when veteran MLB umpire Hunter Wendelstedt suffered a head injury. A 100 mph line drive hit him, collapsed and was immediately taken to the hospital. After that incident, Wendelstedt could not even get back on the field for the rest of the season.

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Tracking groups note dozens of foul ball incidents that have been hurting one or the other person, but especially the umpires. And that is why there are a lot of questions about umpire safety in the game.

Today’s pitchers throw faster, and batters hit harder. Because of the constant danger from foul balls, flying bats, and fast line drives, baseball must find better ways to keep its umpires safe.