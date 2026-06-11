Scary Scenes Emerge as $46M Royals Star Takes Bitter Blow to Head Against Ex-Teammate Brandon Nimmo

The Kansas City Royals’ Seth Lugo took a line drive straight to his forehead off his former New York Mets teammate Brandon Nimmo. A 107 mph liner hit hard to drop the 225 lbs Lugo to the ground. However, what happened next was an example of good sportsmanship. Nimmo rushed to the mound upon covering first base and checked his former teammate. Kauffman Stadium applauded the brotherhood as Lugo exited the game.

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As fans await the latest update on Lugo’s injury, the 36-year-old had a light moment with Nimmo despite his injury.

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“Seth Lugo exited the game after taking a line drive off the head from his former Mets teammate Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo immediately ran over to check on Lugo, and Lugo joked that he’d rather Nimmo just hit a home run next time,” Jomboy Media shared via X.

The Texas Rangers faced the Royals on Wednesday when Nimmo entered the plate in the fourth with one out. Lugo threw an 85 mph pitch that came back straight at him. Lugo collapsed at the mound, and the footage shows Nimmo looking at him while sprinting to first base. After touching the bag, he called time and ran straight to his former Mets colleague.

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“My concern, first and foremost, was for him,” Nimmo said. “When I saw the ball go back, I heard it and saw it glance off him; just all the concern was for him, and just being OK.”

By then, the Royals’ head athletic trainer, Kyle Turner, visited the mound and checked on the pitcher. Lugo himself got up and had a few exchanges with Nimmo. As Lugo was walking down to the dugout, it appeared that he was assuring Nimmo that he was OK. Lugo even joked with Nimmo to hit the ball into right field or pull it rather than hit it right back at him on the mound.

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During mid-game, the Royals’ updated, “Seth Lugo is doing well and will go through the appropriate protocol and testing.” Lugo was seen with a golf ball-sized swelling on his forehead, confirming a hard hit. “Very scary,” the Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “Especially the way he went down, to me, it looked like he just went flat on his back. But once we got out there, and he was with it and seemed fine … felt a lot better about it, the way he was talking at that point.”

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Lugo and Nimmo played together with the Mets between 2016 and 2022. Lugo then signed with the Padres and then signed a $46 million deal for three years with the Royals. On the other hand, the Mets traded Nimmo to the Rangers this offseason. Teams got separated, but the brotherhood remained the same between the two.

Lugo currently stands with a 3.91 ERA and 64 SOs this year and earned a no-decision on Wednesday. Just when the Royals are ranked 21st in terms of ERA 4.38), losing Lugo would be a disaster. It would make the task difficult for the Royals’ already battered pitching staff.

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The Royals’ pitching staff is gasping for a breather

Just a week ago, the Royals announced Nick Mearson’s 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. He joined the long list including Matt Strahm, Kris Bubic, Cole Ragans and Carlos Estvezon. Now, Lugo might join the list or at least will miss the next few games.

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What’s worse is the struggle of the existing names in the team. Lucas Erceg is currently standing with a 6.29 ERA and could only manage 22 SOs so far. Early this month, in a matchup against the Reds, Erceg surrendered a home run in the ninth and took the game to the extra inning, only for the Royals to lose 3-4. It was Erceg’s sixth blown save in 17 chances this season.

It only makes the Royals fans hold their breath for Seth Lugo. “But he was also standing on the mound. He fell straight on his arm, which sucked. But he was in good spirits, which was good. Big knot on his head,” Royals’ first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said.

The Royals are at the bottom in the AL Central with a 28-40 record, and with how their pitching staff is performing currently, Lugo’s injury could be the worst to happen for the team.