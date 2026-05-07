Scary Scenes Emerge as Jasson Dominguez Carted Off Field After Tragic Collision in Yankees-Rangers Game

The Yankees lost a good portion of their offense in the last few days. Ben Rice and Giancarlo Stanton both were sidelined with injuries. Jasson Dominguez got promoted due to Stanton’s injury, and the Yankees were hoping to see him repeat his spring and minors stats.

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However, as the Yankees are currently playing the series decider against the Rangers, a scary update emerges from Yankee Stadium. Dominguez’s fielding heroics in the outfield reminded us of the Angels outfielder Taylor Ward from last year.

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“Jasson Dominguez makes the catch in left field, then crashes into the fencing of the outfield wall. He remained down for several moments and received medical attention. Dominguez is shaking his head as they drive him off in a medical cart,” MLB insider Bryan Hoch shared via X.

The clip shows Dominguez racing back on a Brandon Nimmo hard-liner to deep left. He took the catch but crashed into the digital billboard behind. From the clip, we assume his neck and the back of his head hit the digital fence first. He went down in significant pain after crashing his head/shoulder into the fence and stayed like that for a few minutes.

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Medical staff and players rushed to the spot as Yankee Stadium was on the edge. Fortunately, Dominguez got back up by own but only to be carted off the field. The latest update is awaited from the Yankees, but looking at how he crashed into the fence, it doesn’t look good.

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For the Yankees, Dominguez’s hitting the IL will be a big loss.

He had a dominant spring season, batting .326/.404/.489 with three home runs. Still, he was demoted for lack of space in the active roster. But Stanton’s injury and his impressive .326 batting in the minors in 2026 forced the Yankees to call him back. In eight games with the Yankees, he’s batting .200 with a .617 OPS and one home run.

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Hence, losing Dominguez after Rice and Stanton means the Yankees’ power-hitting will take a hit. However, on the other hand, Jasson Dominguez’s injury again raised the question about the lack of safety materials in the fence in MLB.

Last year, the Angels’ Taylor Ward was chasing a ball hit by Astros’ Ramon Urías in left field at Daikin Park. He ran headfirst into the digital scoreboard in left-center field. The collision was severe, resulting in blood gushing from his face. He suffered a deep cut above his right eye that required approximately 20 stitches.

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So, the long-standing debate between business revenue and players’ safety will surely be back again after this incident. For now, the only silver lining for the Yankees is their rehabbing pitchers, who are rumored to be back soon.

The Yankees need their pitchers back on an immediate basis

The Yankees are currently doing well and leading the division, but their injury list has started to look worse. The offense is already looking battered after the latest injury to Dominguez, and the pitching staff was already working without a few elite names. But things might be changing soon.

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Carlos Rodon, who underwent offseason elbow surgery in October, will reportedly make his 2026 debut on Sunday against the Brewers. He already made three rehab starts and is looking good, recording a 3.38 ERA across 16 innings. “I think the biggest challenge for him now has been getting that command back over the last couple of months,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Geritt Cole, the name the Yankees are waiting for since last year, is finally near his MLB return. He is on his final leg of rehab and expected to come back in the next few weeks. So, just as the Yankees’ offense is taking hits, these returnees could offer a breath of fresh air to the clubhouse.

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Meanwhile, we hope that Dominguez’s injury is not major and he can get back soon, even if not tonight.