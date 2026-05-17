Scary Scenes Emerge as MLB Fan Takes Bitter Blow to Skull, Rushed to Hospital

The stands at T-Mobile Park on Friday night witnessed a scary medical emergency during the series opener between the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres. As a foul ball went flying into the stands, it caught one of the fans off guard and struck her hard. According to the New York Post, Jamie Golla was sitting with her friends when the foul ball hit her painfully on the head. Michaela Pollard, Golla’s friend, caught the whole incident on camera. The video later went viral on social media.

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“**VOLUME UP** What a cracking skull of a foul ball by the @padres currently in the ER at Harbor view. Sucks the @mariners lost and so did we.”

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The video shows Golla tracking the ball with her eyes as it flew above her before looking away. While she turned her attention to Pollard’s camera, the ball suddenly came straight at her. Furthermore, the camera also recorded a loud cracking sound when the baseball made contact with her skull, making the situation scarier. Golla didn’t realize the ball had bounced back toward her instead of being caught.

Following the incident, Golla revealed, “Once it hit me in the head, I just blanked out for a quick second. I didn’t know what had happened; I thought someone caught the ball. I did not realize it came back towards me.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela Pollard (@casualchaela) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Mariners staff quickly responded. She was transported, examined, and treated at Harborview Medical Center. The Post reported that the duo was filming a video after they received a message from another friend. After the video went viral, Golla told the post that she was mostly doing okay.

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“I’m feeling a little better than yesterday. My head is still a bit swollen, and I’ve been getting minor headaches here and there, but overall, I’m doing okay. I didn’t think this video was going to blow up. I appreciate the people who have been checking up on me.”

She also told the media outlet that the Mariners staff have regularly checked up on her and offered her group tickets for another game.

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While the fans at T-Mobile Park coped with the medical emergency, the play continued on the field. According to the scoreboard visible behind Golla at the time of the incident, the foul ball came during Padres’ hitter Sung-Mun Song’s at-bat in the fifth. The game also went in favor of the Padres as they defeated Seattle 2-0. San Diego followed Friday’s victory with a 7-4 win, clinching the series. The Mariners will work to avoid a sweep in the series finale on Sunday.

Unlike the 2019 Astros case, Golla was fortunate to escape with minor injuries. However, the incident highlights the ongoing safety gaps. In 2019, a two-year-old toddler suffered a fractured skull and permanent brain damage after being struck by a foul ball off Albert Almora Jr. She reportedly started having seizures after the injury. The Astros and the child’s parents have reportedly settled, but the amount remains undisclosed. That tragedy led to MLB’s 2020 netting mandate. However, despite the extended netting at T-Mobile Park, high-arcing balls can still clear the barrier and strike fans in the seats below.

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MLB fans are not having it easy this week, as another fan was rushed to the hospital during a White Sox-Royals game.

Fan rushed to hospital after falling into Royals’ bullpen

At the bottom of the third, when the Chicago White Sox had taken a 3-0 lead on Chase Meidroth’s sacrifice fly on Thursday, a fan fell into the Kansas City Royals’ bullpen.

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The bullpen in South Side ballpark is located behind the right-field wall, in front of Sections 104 and 105. MLB.com Research’s wide-angle video revealed that the fan tumbled over about a 3-foot-high barrier in the front row of Section 105. Furthermore, a metal fence of about 2 feet tops the barrier.

The fan had reportedly fallen over while celebrating a double, landing straight into the west end of the bullpen. Grass and dirt covered the area where he fell over.

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The White Sox released a statement clarifying that officials delayed the game in the fourth inning to allow club personnel to treat the fan. The clubhouse also shared that the fan was recovering.

Once play resumed, the White Sox defeated the Royals 6-5 and ultimately clinched the three-game series.