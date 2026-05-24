Scary Scenes Erupt as Apple TV Reporter Sustains Injury After Bitter Hit in Orioles Game

Apple TV+ sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker had a scary moment Friday night at Camden Yards. During the third inning of the Orioles’ 7-4 win over the Detroit Tigers, a screaming foul ball off the bat of Adley Rutschman hit Whitaker right in the left wrist.

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“In case anyone was wondering – Adley Rutschman’s exit velo is still elite. My forearm is proof,” Whitaker posted via X on Saturday.

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According to the New York Post, the medical staff rushed to check her wrist, and she was first tended to with a makeshift ice pack. The staff filled a ziplock bag with ice cubes and wrapped it around her left wrist. After some time, they replaced it with something that looked like a compression wrap.

“Found out what it feels like to be the injury update instead of reporting it ☠️ 10-day IL, forearm discomfort,” she added.

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Whitaker also thanked the Orioles medical staff for all the support. However, this wasn’t the first viral MLB moment in her career. She has significant experience with the NFL, NBA, and college athletics as well. Before starting as a full-time national broadcaster for Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball, she spent six seasons (2019-2024) as a sideline reporter and host for the Tampa Bay Rays on Bally Sports Sun.

During a 2022 game between the Rays and the Astros, she had an almost similar experience at the sideline. But she was agile enough to bend away from the path of the line drive. And what made it special was how she avoided it without breaking the flow of her reporting. Unfortunately, she wasn’t so lucky this Friday.

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Whitaker isn’t the only reporter to get hit recently. Covering baseball can be dangerous, whether you are on the field or up in the booth.

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In 2022, reporter Kelsey Wingert took a 95-mph line drive straight to the forehead. She needed several stitches but made a full recovery.

Even being off the field doesn’t guarantee safety. In 2023, Yankees radio announcer John Sterling was hit in the head by a bouncing foul ball inside the broadcast booth. He famously yelled, “Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me!” but immediately went right back to the mic to call the final out of the game.

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While Whitaker’s injury grabbed the spotlight, Baltimore actually picked up a badly needed win.

Adley Rutschman’s home form offers the Orioles rare stability

The Orioles are 5th in the AL East, tied with the Red Sox at 22-29. And one of the major concerns is that they are barely over .500 at home. In fact, their last win against the Tigers put them at 13-12 at Oriole Park.

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Their away records are obviously worse. Baltimore received sharp criticism from an analyst following the three consecutive road defeats earlier this week.

“They are struggling to have all phases of the game go right at the same time,” MASN analyst Ben McDonald told the Baltimore Banner.

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However, Rutschman is one of the very few players in the franchise who are offering some stability at their own ballpark. The catcher has an overall batting average of .271 this season. But at Camden Yards, he is boasting .338. Rutschman has hit 7 homers so far, and 5 of them were at home field.

Although he isn’t the only player trying to help the team, others aren’t as effective in their own backyard. Pete Alonso is leading the team with 10 HRs and 32 RBIs. He even hit a late sacrifice fly in Friday’s win to bring in their seventh run. But he has his production almost evenly split between home and road games.

While Adley Rutschman has offered some grace for the home fans, he hasn’t been able to do enough to help them improve the situation.