Scary Scenes Erupt as $162M Rangers Star Forced to Exit Game Mid-Way, Leaving Texas Panicked

The Texas Rangers might have won the game against the Colorado Rockies, but there is some bad news. The Rangers already have Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford on the IL, and now they might have to add a $162 million star to that list.

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During the 5-4 win over the Rockies, Rangers star Brandon Nimmo might have gotten injured. Talkin’ Baseball posted a video and wrote, “Brandon Nimmo has exited the Rangers game after a base hit in the fifth inning.”

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The Texas Rangers have enjoyed almost everything Brandon Nimmo has brought since arriving from New York. The veteran outfielder entered Wednesday batting .272 with 5 homers and 16 RBIs across 46 games. He also led every Rangers hitter in OBP with a solid .353. This shows that more often than not, Nimmo will get on base for the other batters to bring in runs.

Nimmo exited during the 5 inning after reaching base on a 2-out single. Rangers’ manager Skip Schumaker and trainers immediately checked on Nimmo, and they eventually took him to the sidelines.

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Later reports indicated that Nimmo previously managed the injury of right hamstring tightness in April. Earlier this season, Nimmo exited consecutive games against Detroit and New York because of similar discomfort.

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But even with Nimmo leaving mid-game, Texas was able to sneak through a win thanks to Joc Pederson, Justin Foscue, Alejandro Osuna, and Josh Jung, who got on base with singles. But after the win, the big concern is how long Nimmo will be out for. Because without Nimmo, the Rangers have a big gap in their offense.

This season, Nimmo has been the player for the Rangers. Not only his stats but even his mechanics have gotten better. He has improved significantly against breaking balls this season, raising last year’s .227 average to .300.

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Nimmo also collected 18 singles alongside 8 walks, helping stabilize Texas during several difficult offensive stretches. The Rangers’ offense is still not doing what it was intended to, which carries a lot of value.

But his bat is not the only bright spot. Nimmo has been very reliable in the right field despite barely playing that position.

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Before joining Texas, Nimmo’s last time playing right field was back in 2020, when he played only 10 games. Until now with the Rangers, Nimmo has a +10 defensive runs saved, showing that his glove has been as reliable as his bat.

Now the Rangers face difficult questions because replacing Nimmo’s offensive consistency and defensive reliability will not be an easy job. If Nimmo misses a week or two, Texas will start to feel his absence in almost every game.

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And now it has left all the fans reeling.

Rangers fans seem tense with the injury to Brandon Nimmo

The Texas Rangers fans are tense, and they should be looking at how the season has gone for Nimmo and the impact he has had on the Rangers.

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“Nimmo normally has issues like this; he seems to manage it every year,” a fan said after the injury news broke.

Back in 2021, Nimmo had missed time due to a hamstring strain and returned strong. In that 2021 stretch, he came back to hit .292 with an on-base-heavy season. It showed that he can recover and still produce with recurring hamstring setbacks. So the Rangers fans might have to cool down a bit.

“At least he’s running off under his own power smh,” a fan wrote after seeing Brandon Nimmo leave the game against the Colorado Rockies. After pulling his hamstring, Nimmo ran off the field but did not look comfortable. But the fact that he not only walked but ran off the field without any assistance might show that it could be more discomfort than a serious strain.

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“I feel like every other week I’m seeing MLB underdog let everyone know Brandon Nimmo is hurt & can’t finish a game,” a fan said after another hamstring scare. Earlier in the season, he already had multiple hamstring-related exits, including back-to-back games against the Yankees and Tigers. This shows that the hamstring issue might be a deeper concern. And the Rangers should only bring him back when he is fully fit. Especially considering the impact he is having on the team.

“Why does he keep getting hurt?” the fan wrote after another hamstring scare. In 2025, Nimmo had 5 injuries, including neck, calf, illness, and hamstring issues. That pattern has carried into 2026 with three early hamstring flare-ups. The question now is, what is the extent of the injury? And will the Rangers keep him away until he fully heals?

“I swear Nimmo has already left 5+ games early due to injury, and it is still May,” a frustrated fan said after another exit against the Colorado Rockies. Rangers supporters have watched him deal with repeated hamstring tightness, including multiple early-season exits against the Yankees and Tigers already.

The frustration is growing because those interruptions have come in just a short stretch, limiting his ability to stay in the lineup consistently. And now the fans are starting to question it all.