Scary Scenes Unfold as Baseball Player Rushed to Hospital After Bitter Head Injury

All it took was a second for first-round draft pick Ayuto Matsushita’s fate to change in the Yakult Swallows’ 17th game of the 2026 season.

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Things took an unexpected turn in the second inning of the July 1 game between the Swallows and the Yomiuri Giants. Yuya Nishidate was on the mound for the Giants with his team leading 1-0. However, his 88.2 mph fastball to leadoff hitter Matsushita went dangerously high, striking the Swallows rookie on the left side of his helmet. MLB writer Dan Clark reported the incident on X while sharing a video of the frightening scene.

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“Praying for Yakult rookie infielder Ayuto Matsushita after he was hit in the head by a Yuya Nishidate fastball tonight. The impact knocked his helmet off, and he collapsed, showing no sign of movement before being stretchered off the field. He is currently in Morioka Hospital,” Clark wrote.

Making the situation even more frightening, Matsushita collapsed in a heap and remained unresponsive as trainers rushed out to attend to him. He was ultimately stretchered off the field in that condition.

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The umpires were quick to take strict action after the dangerously high pitch from Nishidate. The Giants’ pitcher’s plans to record his second win of the season were foiled as the umpires ejected him. Holding a 0.64 ERA, Nishidate’s outing in his hometown came to an end after 1.1 innings and 23 pitches.

Following the injury, Matsushita was replaced by pinch runner Takeoka. The Giants won the game 2-1. After the game, Nishidate issued an apology for the injury.

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Accompanied by pitching coach Toshiya Sugiuchi, the righty went to the Swallows dugout and spoke to Yakult’s manager Ikeyama and expressed his regret for the unfortunate incident.

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“I hope nothing happened to Matsushita… I’m so sorry,” Nishidate reportedly said, per local Japanese media.

According to Chunichi Sports, Matsushita was diagnosed with a head contusion at the Morioka hospital. A relieved Swallows coach, Ikeyama, also revealed that Matsushita was able to return to the stadium during the game. However, he will be monitored closely to ensure a full recovery.

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Matsushita is slashing .205/.318/.239 in 46 plate appearances this year. He has driven in 4 RBIs, including 1 homer, across 17 games so far. The Swallows’ rookie carries high expectations, having been named MVP of the USA–Japan Collegiate Baseball Championship Series.