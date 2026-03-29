School Resource Officer Assaults High School Baseball Player in the Head With a Stun Gun

A very uncommon yet frightening update coming out of Marion County. Reportedly, during a school baseball game, a School Resource Officer went to extremes to get things under control by pointing a stun gun at a student athlete. While more reports are awaited, it is surprising to note the proceedings in a school baseball game.

“Marion County school resource officer strikes student athlete in the head with a stun gun during baseball game,” The Fact Dude shared via X.

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Reportedly, the incident happened two days ago, on March 27, but a video of the tense scene has gone viral on social media. According to the reports available, the particular student who was held at point-blank range was from the opposing school. And came to Pee Dee Academy for a game.

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It is reported that some altercations were happening after the home side won in shutout fashion by a final score of 7-0. And in the middle of the altercations, a student from the opposing school stepped on the resource officer’s cleat, which led to his unfortunate incident. What’s worse is that the officer was seen hitting the student’s head with the stun gun as others tried to calm him down.

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“We have turned the matter over to SLED for investigation. The deputy in question has been reassigned pending SLED’s investigation,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office Tammy Ervin said after the video went viral.

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While we now await a proper investigation, it’s unfortunate that an officer had to go to this extreme to take things under control. That, too involving a few high school baseball players. Pee Dee Academy is known for offering a few notable names in MLB, such as Garrett McDaniels, who was drafted by the Marlins in the 30th round of the 2018 MLB Draft and played at the MLB level in 2025.

This is a developing story…