Scott Boras Branded an “Industry Joke” After Veteran MLB Writer Allegedly Intimidated Over Cody Bellinger Price Tag

Cody Bellinger’s free agency was supposed to be as straightforward as possible. He had a productive season, and with a clear market ahead, there should have been a signing by now. Moreover, the Yankees need that outfield help, too. But even then, a signing is far from happening, and now with the $400 million number looming high.

That figure, first reported and then quickly retracted by veteran MLB writer Barry M. Bloom, didn’t just raise eyebrows; it simply lit the baseball world on fire. And the backlash landed on one shoulder–Scott Boras–aka the super agent.

Former MLB executive David Samson didn’t hold back his words while addressing this precarious situation on his podcast Nothing Personal with David Samson. According to him, the idea that Bellinger could get a $400 million deal simply does not exist in the real world.

Samson said, “There is no way that this is what Bellinger would get. You have to know that Boras is ridiculous. He’s unreasonable. He doesn’t make sense. He’s actually an industry joke.”

Sure, these are strong words, but they reflect the doubts around the price tag. That’s a $50 million per year valuation that Bellinger is asking for. This would put him in the same bracket as MVP candidates and franchise cornerstones. And this is not how the front offices view him.

Samson echoed back on his point that no analytical model supports anything close to that number. “Bellinger is absolutely delusional if he thinks he is a $50 million player,” Samson added. “There is no argument to be made anywhere that Bellinger is a $400 million player.”

The controversy made more headlines, given Bloom had retracted his original report and cited respect for Scott Boras and their long-standing relationship. Although this is a move that Samson suggested, it came after pressure from the super-agent himself. This also highlights the Boras’ influence over others and deepens this story as well.

Boras has built his career on betting big and waiting teams out, whether it was Juan Soto or anyone else. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it backfires – remember the Boras five? With Bellinger, the question is not whether he’ll get paid — he will. It’s just whether he brings about an unrealistic narrative that complicates a simple deal.

Yankees’ Cody Bellinger delay is wearing thin.

The New York Yankees’ pursuit of Cody Bellinger is starting to feel a little strange now. Even with reports that around 10 teams are interested, New York appears to be content to “wait and see,” according to MLB insider Jack Curry. For fans who are hoping for the Yanks to hurry, that update is no good news.

Moreover, Curry also dismissed rumours that the Yankees are waiting for Kyle Tucker to sign elsewhere before a move. Still, if Bellinger is truly their top off-season need, the lack of action is confusing everyone. And in general, too, the Yankees’ off-season has been quiet. They have re-signed Trent Grisham to handle the centre field, and of course, Aaron Judge is in right field.

Left field, however, is a major question mark, given Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones are for sure talented but risky. But if Bellinger and Tucker both end up slipping away, then the other options are not very exciting. Jon Heyman had reported that the Yankees have checked in on Austin Hays, the Cincinnati Reds outfielder. He hit .266 with 15 home runs in 2025, and he would be far cheaper than Bellinger or Tucker.

Austin Hays, meanwhile, also bats right-handed, and that would help balance the Yankees, who are left-heavy now. But he for sure is not a game-changer, but more like a consolation prize, especially for a team that has championship expectations.

The bigger concern is what’s happening around them – the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox, and the Baltimore Orioles have all been aggressive this season. Sure, the Mets are losing stars, but even they are pursuing Bellinger hard.