Scott Boras Calls for Scrutiny Over MLB Owners After Pat McAfee’s Snide Comment on Pirates Boss

With the way Scott Boras handles negotiations and the prices he puts on his players, the chances of Bob Nutting and him meeting are very, very low. But one thing is sure: Scott Boras does not like the way the Pirates or any other small-market owner handles the offseason, and even Pat McAfee supports pushing such owners out of the league.

Scott Boras said, “It’s not about the most money… they have winning desires… This is like restaurants… The Dodgers have created what they have with investment and ideas… They’ve optimized their operation.”

Pat McAfee added to that and said, “Have you ever negotiated with him(Bob Nutting)… his guy’s got $15 billion in contracts. He never even talked to one of the owners… get these owners out of the league, we would back it completely.”

Scott Boras has been one of baseball’s most powerful agents for decades. Every season, he shapes the free‑agent market with record deals for his players.

He founded the Boras Corporation, which now represents roughly 175 major league players and has negotiated almost $15 billion in total compensation over his career. In 2024, he secured a $765 million contract for Juan Soto, the largest in sports history. That proved his belief that elite players should be paid top value.

Boras has become known for pushing teams to spend more, even forcing MLB to change draft rules to benefit his clients.

His clients include some of baseball’s biggest names, showing how much clubs trust his negotiation skills. Boras has negotiated more than nine of the 23 contracts in MLB history worth over $200 million. This included deals for Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, and Gerrit Cole.

Boras’ average client money per year is the highest among agencies with multiple clients, beating forecasted contract values across the league. This level of influence makes Boras a central figure in how teams evaluate talent and commit payroll.

But Boras has openly criticized the way some teams handle their business, especially the Pirates under owner Bob Nutting.

He has said on record that he’s talked to Nutting only a couple of times and never negotiated with him. This highlights the contrast between Boras’s client‑first approach and the Pirates’ conservative spending.

Pittsburgh’s payroll has been near the bottom of the league for years, ranking 27th out of 30 teams with around $83.8 million in 2025, which frustrates fans and analysts alike. Many believe under‑investing has hurt the team’s ability to support its young stars and contend in the playoffs.

Fans and media figures have made it clear that this spending gap affects the whole league’s health. Paul Skenes, the team’s young ace who led MLB with a 2.02 ERA in 2025, has publicly called for the organization to make intentional moves to improve the roster.

Fans online and in stadiums have mocked ownership for reportedly offering low extension figures. While the club remains so cheap that they risk losing him when he hits free agency. Fans in Pittsburgh have even booed voices like Pat McAfee after he called for the Pirates to spend more.

This issue goes beyond one franchise and reignites debates about fairness and sustainability in baseball. Boras argues that when teams pay fair market value for talent, it lifts the whole sport by attracting more fans and higher competition.

Yet other clubs that refuse to spend enough can weaken the game’s appeal, leaving passionate cities feeling neglected and frustrated. Those feelings echo through the stands, on broadcasts, and across social media, showing that money matters deeply to fans who want baseball to thrive.

The Pirates have a chance to shut down the calls of ‘cheap owners’

We have all been hearing that Bob Nutting is a ‘Cheap Owner,’ but with this move, he might change the narrative. The Pirates could trade top prospect Konnor Griffin for Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., whose 2025 return saw him hit .290 with 21 home runs and 42 RBIs in just 95 games after a torn ACL.

Such a deal would instantly give Pittsburgh a proven run producer in the lineup. And a player who earned the 2025 NL Comeback Player of the Year award. Fans could feel alive again at PNC Park watching a bat like that in a playoff chase.

Adding Acuña’s bat and on-base skills would make the Pirates more competitive immediately. His .935 OPS ranked among baseball’s best in 2025 among players with 400+ plate appearances.

Seeing him drive in runs and score in clutch moments would quiet doubts about Pittsburgh’s offense in close pennant races. But the risk of another injury hangs over every swing he takes this season, especially after missing large chunks of two years.

Acuña is under a team-friendly eight-year, $100 million deal that pays around $17 million in 2026 with club options through 2028. But we know a big new contract is coming soon.

Fans might cheer knowing the club is serious about winning and not just watching prospects grow. Still, losing Griffin for just three seasons of Acuña could leave Pittsburgh without a long-term star when the Braves’ All-Star hits free agency.