Scott Boras Clears the Air on Bryce Harper’s Phillies Future Amid Clubhouse Rift Rumors

Bryce Harper, the veteran slugger, reportedly wants to build a legacy at the same franchise where he got tagged as ‘not elite.’ Still in the quest for a World Series ring, Harper wants to play in his 40s as well, and that too with the Philadelphia Phillies. But does the Phillies’ front office want the same?

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In a conversation with the Inquirer Sports, his agent, Scott Boras, revealed that he has already spoken with John Middleton and Dave Dombrowski on the matter.

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“In my discussions with John and Dave, they’re fully aware that Bryce has a legacy that he wants to fulfill in Philadelphia beyond the current contract. And we’ve already had discussions about that as we go forward,” stated Boras.

Bryce Harper is in the eighth year of a 13-year-long, $330 million contract. By the time his current deal ends, Harper will be 38, and probably near the end of his prime. But the slugger wants to continue and leave a legacy at Philadelphia. To fulfil Harper’s desire, Boras would have to bring the Phillies aboard for reworking his contract.

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Harper is currently aiming for a comeback season after a down 2025.

Last season, Harper slashed .261/.357/.487, with .844 OPS and 27 home runs. Compare his 2021 MVP season to this!

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Imago Credit: Elizabeth Robertson / Philadelphia Inquirer Staff Photographer

His slashline stood at .309/.429/.615, with an OPS of 1.044 and 35 home runs.

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Referring to Harper’s down season, Dave Dombrowski had openly questioned whether he can still be an “elite player,” saying that he was no longer ‘elite.’

Disturbed by Dombrowski’s comments, Harper responded first by posting a video of him practicing. Harper was wearing a ‘not elite’ written t-shirt. The saga continued even into the new year.

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During Spring Training, Harper called Dombrowski’s action ‘kind of wild,’ as it was opposed to the team’s culture of keeping internal matters private. The slugger later said that he does not care about such comments anymore.

This turmoil between Harper and Dombrowski brought controversy and rumors about a rift within the Phillies. It also put a question mark on Harper’s future with the organization.

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At 33, Harper has still not won a World Series, but he has expressed his desire to win one with the Phillies multiple times. The Inquirer Sports asked Boras how much a World Series matters for Harper to complete his legacy.

Boras revealed that he advised Harper to have an opt-out in his contract five times, but Harper declined every time. He wants to stay in one city, believing it would be his best chance to win the World Series.

“Bryce said, ‘No, I want to be in Philadelphia, in one city. I want to win a championship, and to do that, I want to show the fans, and I want to show the organization, and I want to be able to recruit players to Philadelphia and let them know that I’m going to be here for the duration. That’s my best chance at winning a World Series.’,” Boras stated.

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The superagent also revealed Harper’s trust in the Phillies franchise and his own ability to perform.

He believes that with the same championship motivation as his franchise, the ownership would treat him fairly. Harper kept his trust in the Phillies to change and extend his contract.

According to Boras, Harper had said, “And as far as my contract and valuation, I know it’s going to change. I hear all your caution, but I trust that I’ll perform well and that the ownership will understand that my motivation is a championship motivation, and we share that common dimension. And I’m sure they’ll treat me fairly down the road.”

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However, without an opt-out, Boras does not have much leverage he can use to renegotiate Bryce’s contract.

The Phillies have already walked the road of handing out contract extensions to a veteran player.

LHP Cristopher Sanchez agreed to a new 6-year contract extension in March 2026. The deal will become active in 2027 and includes a team option for 2033. The Sanchez contract raises expectations that the Phillies might do the same in the case of Bryce Harper.

Meanwhile, Harper appears to have finally found his footing.

Harper leads the Phillies to victory

Bryce Harper had a slow start to the 2026 season. In 10 games, he has slashed .200/.273/.425 with 2 homers and a .698 OPS in 40 at-bats. However, against the San Francisco Giants on April 6, Harper showed promising signs of a bounce back to his earlier form.

During the Phillies 6-4 victory on Monday night, Harper went 3-for-4, driving in a double, 1 walk, and 3 RBIs. He batted at an average of .200.

The Philles registered their win coming from behind, after lagging 4-0 against the Giants. Harper played a key role in gaining the lead.

He started the first inning with a two-out double in left field, and then went on to score a double off the right-field wall in the fifth. In the seventh inning, it was Harper who hit the game-tying two-run single.

Harper’s performance was pivotal in helping the Phillies win their first series-opening game in San Francisco since 2014.

“I feel like it’s been good,” Harper told MLB.com. “I feel good. I’ve just got to keep plugging away and keep having good at-bats.”

Monday was Harper’s best performance not only in this season, but since last August.

The April 6 game was Harper’s first three-hit game since August 26, 2025. It was also the first time he recorded three RBIs since August 18, 2025.

The Phillies manager, Rob Thomson, also expressed his faith in Harper.

“I don’t think he really worries about that. He knows he’s going to hit. We know he’s going to hit,” remarked Thomson.

After recording 6-4, the Phillies are only second to the New York Mets in the NL East standings.