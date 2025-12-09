Scott Boras Deploys Desperate Tactics to Hype Cody Bellinger’s Value Amid Yankees’ Vested Interest

This is what makes baseball exciting. Turn your head for a second, and you miss iconic moments. Kyle Schwarber was one of the biggest names in free agency, and with his signing a contract with the Phillies, there are only two more left. And one of them is Scott Boras‘s client, Cody Bellinger. And Boras is back to playing mind games.

“I haven’t met a team that dodges a five-tool player to fill the center field,” said Scott Boras in an interview. “Outfielders that fly with power, they’re rare birds.”

After the Phillies signed back Schwarber, Bellinger, other than Kyle Tucker, is the biggest outfielder in the market. Scott Boras has made it clear that many teams are interested in Bellinger, and if the New York Yankees want him, they need to move fast. Cody Bellinger had a solid 2025 season, hitting .272 with 29 homers and an .813 OPS.

With Schwarber signing for a $150M contract, it shows that the outfielder market has money. Scott Boras emphasized that Bellinger is a rare, multi-tool outfielder who impacts both offense and defense. Through Puns, Boras has also highlighted that the Yankees need to act fast or risk losing Cody Bellinger forever, and will have to move on with Grisham and Judge handling the outfield.

And knowing Scott Boras, he is going to try and milk every last drop to get the best deal for his client.

With Schwarber off the market, Bellinger gains additional importance for teams seeking power and versatility. Boras is signaling urgency to the Yankees to offer a significant contract before competitors intervene. The free-agent landscape now reflects intense competition, and Bellinger’s next team could determine postseason balance quickly.

With Schwarber secured for $150 million, Cody Bellinger suddenly becomes the most tantalizing outfield prize available. Scott Boras is clearly playing chess while the Yankees scramble, reminding everyone that talent comes at a premium. If New York hesitates, Bellinger will find a team willing to pay and actually win.

The Yankees might say no, and the Giants might say to Cody Bellinger

If the New York Yankees don’t lock him down, Cody Bellinger could be roaming the West Coast, and the Giants might be ready to roll out the welcome mat. Power hitters don’t grow on trees, but apparently they do get wheeled from one coast to another. Bellinger’s name alone is enough to make lineups salivate, and Boras loves to make sure everyone knows it.

If the Yankees decide against re-signing Cody Bellinger, the Giants become a logical fit. Bellinger brings 29 home runs and 98 RBIs from his 2025 Yankees season. San Francisco has a clear vacancy in right field that demands a middle-of-order bat. His defensive versatility allows him to play right or shift to center field as needed.

Scott Boras mentioning the Giants highlights the player’s market, creating urgency among potential suitors. Bellinger is projected to earn a six-year, $165 million contract in free agency. Ownership has the financial capacity to meet such demands under current payroll structures. Adding him would strengthen the lineup considerably, giving the Giants a tangible push toward postseason contention.

If Cody Bellinger joins the Giants, San Francisco’s lineup instantly becomes a formidable postseason threat. Boras will watch eagerly as every team reacts, proving once again his market-shaping expertise. Fans can already imagine Bellinger patrolling the outfield while the Giants chase October glory relentlessly.