Scott Boras Drops Cryptic Hint on Cody Bellinger–Dodgers Reunion After Turning Up Pressure on Brian Cashman & Yankees

Just as the Phillies locked up Kyle Schwarber, all eyes are now on the Yankees to do the same with Cody Bellinger. But even though GM Brian Cashman insists that “Cody Bellinger would be a great fit for us,” Bleacher Creatures aren’t exactly feeling secure. Why? Because MLB’s biggest powerhouse is reportedly in the Bellinger chase.

While Yankees fans hope to bring back their potential 2025 hero, Bellinger, his agent, Scott Boras, has made it clear in his latest comments about the Dodgers that this won’t be simple for New York. And let’s not forget that the Dodgers already swiped Edwin Díaz from the Mets. So, who’s to say the Yankees aren’t next on their list? Boras certainly isn’t offering any comfort.

“In today’s world, everyone views the Dodgers as a Goliath, and when Goliath wants something, we’ll see. He loved his time as a Dodger. He has a very open mind about free agency and the possibilities,” Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain quoted Boras.

Well, don’t forget that Bellinger tasted maximum success with the Dodgers between 2017 and 2022. Notably, he won the NL Rookie of the Year, NLCS MVP, NL MVP, and the World Series, all with the Dodgers. So when Boras hints at a Dodgers-Bellinger reunion, it holds a certain importance.

But if the Yankees end up losing out on Bellinger, blame it on their payroll cap.

If you remember, Hal Steinbrenner said earlier that keeping the payroll under $300 million would be ideal, which is a tough goal to achieve if they add Bellinger. Reportedly, they’re already projected at about $283 million, and Bellinger could command around $30 million a year. But hopefully, after the Phillies’ latest move with Schwarber, the Yankees might feel pressured to loosen those payroll limits!

However, we’re not convinced it would be enough for the Yankees to beat the deep-pocketed Dodgers. The one advantage New York has is that Los Angeles doesn’t need Bellinger as much. Their only real weakness is a steady third outfielder. Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages are solid, but beyond them, the depth drops off. Bellinger would help the Dodgers, but they aren’t desperate.

The Yankees, on the other hand, know exactly what he brings. He was terrific for them in 2025, hitting .272 with 5.1 bWAR, playing elite defense across the outfield, and even stepping in at first base when needed, essentially the perfect fit for what they lack right now.

But as Boras reminded everyone, as long as the Dodgers are still in the race, nothing can be assumed.

The Yankees are ensuring security, even if Bellinger walks away

The Yankees are clearly going all-in on Cody Bellinger, but what if he still ends up elsewhere? Well, Fansided’s Christopher Kline tossed out a name no one really expected. He suggested that New York could actually become a top trade destination for three-time All-Star and perennial MVP threat Fernando Tatis Jr.

Sure, Tatis isn’t a free agent, but Kline argues that a blockbuster deal centered around Jasson Dominguez could open the door! And honestly, the case isn’t hard to make.

Tatis just put together a season where he hit .268/.368/.446/.814 with 25 HRs, 71 RBIs, and 32 steals in 155 games. Add in his two Platinum Gloves, compared to Bellinger’s single Gold Glove, and he’s clearly an elite defender.

Moreover, he would even be able to cover shortstop if anything happened to Anthony Volpe. Also, offensively, his numbers could get an extra boost playing half his games in the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

But again, all of this is still hypothetical. With the Yankees, nothing’s real until they actually pull the trigger.