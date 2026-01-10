Scott Boras Faces The Music for Cody Bellinger Free Agency Limbo As Yankees Reunion Fades Away

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has been catching a lot of heat from fans, especially after the team failed to bring back Cody Bellinger. Notably, Bellinger opted out of his Yankees deal following a strong 2025 season. He is now looking for a long-term contract. The Yankees, meanwhile, are more comfortable with a shorter-term commitment, and that gap has stalled things.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But after MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shed some light on the current situation, fans’ frustration seems to be shifting. Instead of aiming all their anger at Cashman, many are now pointing fingers at Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, accusing him of derailing a potential return to the Bronx. And honestly, it’s a familiar script. Boras is known for playing hardball with marquee clients. Just look at how things played out with Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman last offseason.

“Yesterday, if he got a 30 million dollar AAV. It would be the 4th highest for an outfielder. That’s pretty good, and five years isn’t bad either. So I’m sure Bellinger and his agent, Scott Boras, do want a longer contract. And they have every right to seek it. I just don’t know that they’re going to get it, and it certainly sounds like they’re not going to get it from the Yankees,” Rosenthal shared via Foul Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you remember, the Yankees have been after Cody Bellinger all offseason. There’s no question he’s still their top priority as they try to line themselves up for a serious World Series run next year. They see him as that final piece who could really push the roster over the top, but getting a deal done has been anything but simple.

Reportedly, the Yankees have already put at least two multi-year offers on the table, and for a while, we were left guessing about the money. Now we know why this has dragged on: the latest offer is reportedly north of $30 million AAV! However, the hang-up isn’t the annual value, but the length.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bellinger and his agent, Boras, want a longer-term commitment, while the Yankees are more comfortable staying in the four- to five-year range.

And that comes amid Hal Steinbrenner being careful about handing out massive, long deals since Juan Soto left, and that caution is clearly shaping the negotiations. The result? A stalemate. According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, talks are still ongoing, but the two sides remain far apart, mostly because they can’t agree on contract length.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And from the fans’ POV, it’s Boras’ trademark hardball tactics that are making a Yankees–Bellinger reunion so difficult.

Boras caught at the receiving end for Cody Bellinger’s stalemate

For most of the fans, a $30 million AAV for five years is a good deal, if not the best. Still, why can’t Boras have enough? Fans wonder. “They need to tell Boras to kick rocks. Bellinger is not even worth 30 million AAV. This guy is not a superstar,” one fan said. “Boras is bugging if he thinks we would pay Bellinger 37 mill AAV,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, while a $30 million AAV sounds good for an outfielder, Bellinger might be comparing to what Alonso or Schwarber has got. So, if they being older than Bellinger could secure 5 years, why can’t he have more? Hence, we think the disagreement is more with the tenancy than the money. And check Boras’ trend, he is always into securing long-term deals. Be it Juan Soto or others.

“Scott Boras is worse than cancer for baseball. It’s useless, every year he damages the market, ambitious money,” another user said.

For the Yankees fans, a $30 million AAV is the best value that Bellinger could get, and this time, the Yankees have done what they are expected to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Agreed, and of course, the player’s record isn’t worthy of 7. While I know what Boras does, part of this is in the player. Clearly, Alonso, another Boras client, wanted to sign quickly, so he did. As did Cease,” another user posted. “Hafta wonder how much longer Yanks will give Scott Boras to find a One Dumb Owner to offer 7-plus years for Bellinger. Ain’t ever happening while the Yanks’ offer is the 4th-highest AAV for any OF. With a lockout looming, teams limiting their long-term commitments,” added another.

Bellinger did put up strong numbers in 2025, hitting .272 with 29 HRs and an .813 OPS while playing 152 games. Still, fans are quick to point out that just a year earlier, in 2024, his home run total dropped to 18. That kind of fluctuation has some people questioning whether he’s really worth a contract that goes beyond five years.

Additionally, there’s a broader perspective to consider. A lockout after the 2026 season feels like a real possibility, especially with salary cap talks looming. If a cap does get implemented, teams will be even more hesitant to be tied down by long-term deals. From that perspective, a four- or five-year offer from the Yankees might actually be the best situation Bellinger is going to find, even if he and his camp are pushing for more.

ADVERTISEMENT

But could the Yankees still get to secure Cody Bellinger at the end of the day? The question remains.