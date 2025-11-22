Scott Boras Fear Pushes Trent Grisham to Anger Yankees Nation as Prez Sounds Off on Big Move, Per Veteran

A few days ago, Trent Grisham was given a qualifying offer of $22 million by the Yankees. And after he accepted it, most of the Yankees fans were not pleased. But if we start to see things from Grisham’s angle, there might have been more to his signing with the Yankees, and one of them might be Scott Boras and the hold he has in the transfer market.

In a recent podcast episode, former Yankees player Clint Frazier broke down what might have pushed Grisham to accept the QO from the Yankees. “$22 million for Trent Grisham is a lot of money,” Frazier commented. “I think they were willing to overpay a little bit for Trent Grisham just to make sure that they had a player manning center field… I don’t think that Trent Grisham thought that he was going to be paid more than 22 million. Um, and I don’t think he wanted to sit around and wait to see if he could get that.”

Scott Boras continues to control the outfield market by keeping Cody Bellinger’s negotiations in his hands. With Cody Bellinger coming off a 29-home run and 98 RBI season, every competing outfielder suddenly had to wait. The tension around his stalled talks pushed Trent Grisham into a situation where hesitation could cost him a guaranteed role.

Grisham took the New York Yankees’ $22.025 million qualifying offer after hitting 34 home runs and driving in 82. The pressure to act fast grew because the outfield market was slowing while teams prioritized Bellinger first. The guaranteed money and an everyday center field role made New York the safest immediate landing spot.

Brian Cashman admitted he was unsure the deal would even happen, calling the chances 50-50 publicly. With Boras known for long negotiations, neither the Yankees nor Grisham wanted to risk losing leverage while waiting. Fans reacted with frustration to the price tag, but both the team and the player accepted the move as the most secure path forward.

Grisham secured stability while the Yankees paid a premium to avoid another winter guessing. Scott Boras kept everyone dancing around Cody Bellinger and proved the market works at his tempo. If this is the new normal, Brian Cashman might start charging fans for antacids.

The signing of Cody Bellinger will impact the Yankees’ outfield in a big way

Everyone swears they saw it coming, yet the panic is already kicking in. One move and suddenly the grand outfield plan doesn’t look so airtight anymore. The front office might call it depth, the fanbase might call it chaos, and somewhere in between sits reality. Because when the Yankees decide they’re ready to pull the trigger on Cody Bellinger, you can bet nothing in that outfield stays calm, predictable, or fair for long.

The Yankees showed steady interest in re-signing Cody Bellinger after his rebound season produced 25 home runs and 97 RBI. That pursuit now clashes directly with Brian Cashman’s statement that “we have Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones competing for left field.” Clint Frazier said the same decisions can quickly reshape a clubhouse and leave players unsure of their direction.

That becomes clearer if Bellinger signs because his arrival would immediately secure left field and erase any competition discussed by Cashman. Frazier explained that young players can suddenly lose opportunities when teams prioritize established stars. The development path for Dominguez and Spencer Jones could be disrupted if their projected roles disappear without warning.

Some fans may call it overthinking, yet Cody Bellinger instantly rewrites every outfield promise. Brian Cashman can outline competition forever, but Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones know how quickly the board flips. In the end, the Yankees will make their move, and everybody else just adjusts.