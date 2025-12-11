Scott Boras Feels the Heat as Major Alex Bregman Miscalculation Comes to Bite Back

Scott Boras is known for commanding the market, but for client Alex Bregman, his signature strategy is beginning to crack under pressure. The approach he used with Juan Soto, positioning him as a generational talent, isn’t going to work for Bregman.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times recently reported that Scott Boras is trying to get the Mariners interested in Alex Bregman.

“Mega agent Scott Boras, representing Alex Bregman, the top free-agent third baseman on the market, has initiated discussions with the Mariners to express Bregman’s willingness to consider Seattle as a destination, an industry source told The Times.”

The Mariners have mostly avoided the big free-agent market over the last decade. They’re not that kind of club that is known to hand out massive, nine-figure contracts to players like Bregman, who is nearing his mid-30s. Their $115 million Robbie Ray deal can be considered an exception.

While Alex Bregman could definitely be a strong fit for the Mariners at third base, Seattle is expected to open the season with Ben Williamson.

The 25-year-old will be holding down the hot corner as Eugenio Suárez has hit the free agency market. The Mariners are still likely to bring Suárez back, but not as their everyday third baseman.

However, the biggest concern in all this is that Scott Boras and his clients usually wait for teams to chase them.

Yet, according to Jude’s report, Boras is now the one reaching out to teams. He had to tell the Mariners that Bregman is open to signing with them. That suggests Bregman’s camp is trying to create interest.

Alex Bregman is clearly not finding the market he’s looking for, as also voiced by insider Tyler Milliken.

This situation isn’t exactly new.

Bregman even turned down a five-year, $156 million offer from the Houston Astros last season. It was simply because Boras pushed for more, and he was stuck in a slow market with fewer options. As it seems, even this season, Bregman could end up taking way less than his projected value. The negotiations have gone too far, and the strategy has come back to bite.

Red Sox may face déjà vu with similar Alex Bregman competition

Last winter, the Red Sox CBO wasn’t ready to commit to the long-term deal Alex Bregman desired. That’s why he was handed a three-year contract with opt-outs. But this season, Bregman proved to be a crucial piece of the Red Sox’s success. Of course, not only with his on-field performance, but also with the leadership and energy he brought to the clubhouse.

Amidst the winter meetings, a lot is coming in on teams and their targets. During the December 6 episode of The Just Baseball Show podcast, ESPN insider Buster Olney predicted that Alex Bregman would return to Boston this offseason.

On the other hand, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press has reported that the Detroit Tigers’ interest in Bregman is “lukewarm” at best.

That’s one reassuring update for the Red Sox Nation. But in the end, it will come down to Craig Breslow and the Red Sox outbidding other teams.

Speaking of which, many were surprised last year when reports stated that the Cubs had offered Bregman a four-year deal and the Tigers a six-year contract. These are exactly the kinds of deals he was hoping for. However, he wasn’t satisfied with the overall value.

This time, the same teams, such as the Red Sox, Tigers, and Cubs, are interested in him. But the Red Sox will need to come in stronger. Unlike last year, it appears he’s likely to get the multi-year deal he wants. He would like financial terms closer to his expectations, but Scott Boras’ role could influence that.