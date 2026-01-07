Scott Boras Hilarious Pins MLB Slump on Ross Atkins as Blue Jays Make Bold Call Amid Tucker-Bichette Chaos

The Toronto Blue Jays have been the most active team in this MLB trade season. Today, they introduced their new Japanese signing, Kazuma Okamoto, at a press conference. He was joined by his agent, Scott Boras, and the team’s president of Baseball Operations, Ross Atkins. The event showed that the team is ready to make big moves this winter. When asked about the slow market for position players, Scott Boras made a funny comment that drew a lot of attention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This afternoon, Toronto Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson tweeted, “Well, that’s Ross’ fault.” Boras was joking, saying the Blue Jays’ aggressive signings have left other teams behind. He also praised the team, calling the Blue Jays “state of the art,” showing respect for their strong planning while keeping the mood light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ross Atkins says the #BlueJays will continue to look at ways to improve the team. He adds that additions now would (obviously) cut into the playing time of some established big-leaguers, but adds: “We’ve always had incredible support from ownership.”

The market for infielders, outfielders, and catchers has been unusually quiet.

Teams like the Yankees and Mets have barely made any moves, which is strange for this time of year. Ross Atkins said the team is not done yet and hinted that more big signings could happen soon. The Blue Jays are also linked to top free agents like Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, which has fans excited to see who might join the roster next.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blue Jays are standing out by being bold while other teams wait. Boras’ joke shows their influence in the market and the fun side of baseball talk. Fans are watching closely, expecting the team to make more eye-catching moves before the trade season ends.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Jays still in hunt for Kyle Tucker after signing Kazuma Okamoto

The Blue Jays are not done this offseason yet. After signing Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60-million deal over the weekend, the team is still in the mix for outfielder Kyle Tucker, sources told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Toronto continues to show it wants big moves.

Tucker has both short- and long-term options in free agency. This winter, he has drawn attention from the Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, and Los Angeles Dodgers. He is one of the top free agents available after eight strong seasons with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. In his career, Tucker has hit 147 home runs, driven in 490 RBIs, and stolen 119 bases, with a batting line of .273/.358/.507. Last season with the Cubs, he hit 22 homers and had an .841 OPS in 136 games.

The Blue Jays have been considered front-runners for Tucker, who even visited their spring training facility in December. Signing him would likely end Toronto’s efforts to bring back shortstop Bo Bichette, though Bichette has expressed a desire to return to the team. If the Toronto Blue Jays sign Kyle Tucker, it will be a big move for the team. It will make their lineup stronger and show they want to compete at the top. Fans are now watching closely to see what happens with Tucker.