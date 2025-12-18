Scott Boras Keeps Alex Bregman in Limbo as Red Sox Risk Another Offseason Loss to NL Rival, Per Insider

This offseason has a lot of drama and a lot of big names involved. But most of them are finding homes, and some of them are waiting for invitations. And one of them is Alex Bregman. With Scott Boras handling negotiations for Bergman and the Red Sox already down to one leg, things are going to get difficult when talks get serious.

“A scenario exists in which the Arizona Diamondbacks would both sign free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman and keep second baseman Ketel Marte,” said Ken Rosenthal.

The Boston Red Sox have already lost Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber in the offseason, weakening first-base power. Alonso, a right-handed hitter, is a proven slugger capable of driving in runs consistently for playoff-contending teams. Schwarber, similarly, rejected Boston, preferring more competitive environments, leaving the Red Sox with fewer middle-of-the-lineup options.

Losing these two established sluggers reduces the team’s ability to generate consistent offense against top AL East pitching staffs.

The Red Sox are actively pursuing Alex Bregman, who hit .273 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs, and 62 RBI in 114 games. Boras, representing Bregman, is demanding $170 million over five years, complicating direct negotiations with Boston. Red Sox management has shown hesitation in offering long-term contracts to players over 30, delaying any agreement.

If Bregman signs elsewhere, the Red Sox will lack a premier third baseman capable of producing postseason-level contributions consistently.

Meanwhile, the team risks losing Ketel Marte, whose presence strengthens the middle infield and overall lineup depth for contending teams. Marte’s potential departure would leave gaps in defensive versatility and lineup balance, especially alongside a weakened corner infield. Without Bregman and Marte, Boston’s roster could struggle in the AL East, which has multiple improved teams in 2026.

Securing these players is crucial for maintaining competitiveness and preventing further erosion of lineup strength in high-stakes matchups.

Bregman and Marte represent more than talent; they are insurance against Boston’s offseason miscalculations. Without securing them, the Red Sox risk watching the AL East parade past, unchecked and smiling. Even Boras can’t rewrite history, but Boston’s roster decisions this winter will define 2026’s fortunes.

Alex Bregman has two other teams he could choose over the Red Sox

Alex Bregman isn’t exactly short on options this offseason, and the Red Sox aren’t the only team licking their chops. While the Sox wave their checkbook like it’s a magic wand, there are two other suitors quietly plotting a different kind of charm offensive—one that might make Bregman think twice before signing the familiar green jersey.

Alex Bregman’s free agency could land him with either the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Chicago Cubs, expanding his options beyond the Red Sox. In 2025, Bregman hit .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs across 114 games, showing enough production to stay in demand despite injury time. His 2025 performance included a .821 OPS, ranking him among useful middle-of-the-order bats leaguewide.

Contract projections suggest he might command around 5–6 years and about $150 million, reflecting his track record and upside.

In Arizona, interest grew after reports that the D‑backs could clear space by moving Ketel Marte and shift infield alignment for Bregman at third base. Landing him would fill a lineup hole left by Eugenio Suárez’s trade and give Arizona a veteran bat behind Corbin Carroll. Chicago’s front office has circled Bregman again, having offered roughly 4 years, $115–$120 million last offseason before he signed in Boston.

His addition would give the Cubs a right‑handed power presence and experienced leadership alongside younger hitters.

Bregman’s choice could reshape both Arizona and Chicago, offering veteran stability and middle-order firepower. Fans will watch closely as the Red Sox hope their wallet outshines competing suitors’ offers. In the end, Bregman holds the leverage, deciding which team gets his bat and leadership first