Scott Boras Outsmarts Yankees as Brian Cashman Yields to Mets-Dodgers Pressure in Cody Bellinger Saga, per Insider

The New York Yankees finally succeeded in what they set out to do this offseason – re-signing Cody Bellinger this week. However, his agent, Scott Boras, might have made GM Brian Cashman desperate to do it.

The New York Yankees finally re-signed Cody Bellinger to a 5-year, $162.5 million deal. His contract comes with two opt-outs in 2028 and 2029 and a full no-trade clause, according to Spotrac. And now, David Samson has come forward on his YouTube channel to criticize Scott Boras.

“When an agent says there’s mystery teams involved, trust me, there are no mystery teams involved. It is all meant to scare an owner into giving up something else before a deal gets done when that player has run out of options. Because you don’t need to name a mystery team. You wanna name the team because you want it be a team the Yankees are competing with. You like it to be the Mets because there’s a whole thing with the Yankees and the Mets. You like to be the Blue Jays or the Red Sox. You like it to be the Orioles or the Rays because the Rays were a real player for Bellinger. Give me a break! Mystery teams, my a–e! So that’s it. Cody Bellinger signed,” Samson states.

Scott Boras might have used his mind games to make Cashman and the New York Yankees front office increase their offer for Cody Bellinger amid the pressure from the Dodgers and the Mets.

Notably, both teams were interested in him. The New York Mets needed Bellinger as his-left-handed batting skills could have protected Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette. They could have also used him in the center field, first base, or right field instead of Brett Baty or Jorge Polanco.

As for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they might have wanted their former World Series winner back, despite a reported bitter relationship in the past. They could have alternated him with Tommy Edman in center field, especially when Edman was injured.

This continued interest might have forced Cashman and the Yankees to move in before those teams came up with a better contract.

Initially, Boras wanted a seven-year deal for his client. But with negotiations, he could manage to get a deal with opt-outs.

But even then, Cody Bellinger belonged to the New York Yankees.

He first came to the team through a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Then, he chose to become a free agent after the season ended. Now that he’s back, Belli once again brings his hitting and defensive skills back to the team.

Aaron Judge will be protected when Bellinger is batting behind him. Moreover, his ability at all three outfield positions and at first base can bring solid defense.

His three-run homer against the Chicago Cubs last July made him the first MLB player to do so in his first game against his former team.

While the Yankees managed to get back Cody Bellinger, they are still in need of a starting pitcher. Since they failed to sign Freddy Peralta, there is another option they might look at.

The New York Yankees might sign MacKenzie Gore

The Yankees were linked to sign Freddy Peralta alongside Cody Bellinger this offseason. However, they ultimately lost out on that trade as the New York Mets eventually landed Peralta.

That being said, Gore might just be the alternate pitcher to fulfill the team’s need. If the team gets him, they will also have two years of control over him.

MacKenzie Gore might be a youthful addition to the already aging roster of the New York Yankees.

Pitchers like Gerrit Cole (35) and Carlos Rodon (33) are already sidelined with injury. Known to be a pitcher with high-strikeout skills, his fastballs, alongside dangerous curveballs, sliders, and changeups, can prevent batters from getting comfortable. MacKenzie striking out seven batters and allowing zero runs over seven innings in a game against the Chicago Cubs in June last season is an example of what he can do with the ball.

Now that Cody Bellinger is back with the Yankees, the only thing left to see is whether they might sign MacKenzie Gore before the upcoming season or decide to go into the season with the players that they already have.