Scott Boras Under Mounting Pressure as Craig Breslow Delays Alex Bregman Call With Market at Standstill

Until now, Alex Bregman had kept his Instagram profile picture set in a Red Sox jersey for a long time. However, he recently updated his profile to a neutral image of himself dressed in black, with no team affiliation. That alone carried a strong message for the Red Sox fans. Meanwhile, Bregman’s agent Scott Boras is already under immense pressure to bring the third baseman back to Boston. However, his return to Fenway Park now appears more unlikely than ever.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

League insider Tyler Milliken recently shared the latest update on Alex Bregman’s market. And it turns out, the Red Sox are “engaged but fine letting things play out” for the 31-year-old third baseman.

Alex Bregman feels like a natural fit in Boston’s clubhouse. His right-handed bat, in particular, is tailor-made for Fenway Park. The issue, though, is that he isn’t short on interest. With other teams in the mix and super-agent Boras representing him, Bregman should land the best deal available. But for that to happen, Boras, who might already be under pressure, will need to act fast.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for other teams, the Detroit Tigers appear lukewarm at best. The Chicago Cubs, meanwhile, remain focused on pitching after making a non-competitive offer last year. The Phillies seem more likely to prioritize paying Kyle Schwarber and bringing J.T. Realmuto back.

The NY Mets? They have already added Jorge Polanco and Marcus Semien. And as for the Mariners, they are being urged to get involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, the general consensus is that Bregman wants to make his way back to Boston. That makes all the sense because he’s already built strong relationships with the Red Sox’s young core, including Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.

In fact, per sources, Bregman has been in constant contact with Boston manager Alex Cora throughout the offseason. In all, the Red Sox have waited enough. They still very much need a true power bat in the lineup. Since the beginning of the off-season and even before that, the clearest solution was retaining Alex Bregman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That need has only grown louder after the two biggest slugger options on the market came off the board. Kyle Schwarber is staying put with the Phillies, while Pete Alonso has signed with the Orioles. He’ll still be seeing Fenway often next season, only in an Orioles uniform, though.

The Red Sox must bring in Alex Bregman before the “wild card” gets involved

This Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com gave a much-needed insight into where things stand with Boston and Alex Bregman.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Cotillo, there’s clearly mutual interest between Boston and Bregman. With Alonso and Schwarber off the market, his value could rise.

“An interesting wild card that could enter the fray is the Mets, who have money to spend and spots to fill after watching both Alonso and closer Edwin Díaz walk. The Red Sox don’t feel like they need a resolution from Bregman’s camp before pouncing on another hitter, and to that end, continue to try to move the ball down the field on other talks.” Cotillo noted.

The thing is, the Red Sox need to move quickly, especially before the “wild card” Mets enter the race. After losing two franchise cornerstones in Alonso and Díaz, the Mets have plenty of money to spend and could easily outbid any club. Boston needs to act fast if they want to secure Bregman before the Mets fully get involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reports have consistently pointed to Alex Bregman as the Red Sox’s top priority during the winter meetings. Behind the scenes, the front office is likely working hard to get a deal done. If both sides are serious about staying together, acting quickly may be the best way for Boston to avoid missing out on another star.