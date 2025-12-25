Scott Harris Given Clear Ultimatum on Blue Jays Outcast as Tigers Seemingly Lose Early Offseason Ground

The Detroit Tigers are already having a tough time in the offseason, but now there is added pressure. With them still not having solved their Tarik Skubal situation, now they have to focus on their bullpen. Because going into the 2026 season, it is not giving confidence to anyone.

So, the President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, has an ultimatum: sign a certain Seranthony Dominguez.

“The Tigers strengthened their weak bullpen by creating a three-headed monster… But they didn’t address their biggest problem,” wrote Evan Petzold. “The bullpen still struggles to miss bats… The Tigers have watched elite swing-and-miss relievers sign elsewhere… but there’s still one more option in free agency. It’s Seranthony Domínguez.”

Many of the top swing-and-miss relievers in 2025 signed elsewhere in the offseason, with Devin Williams joining the Mets and Ryan Helsley signing a deal with the Orioles, leaving Detroit unable to land those elite arms. Detroit’s relievers ranked near the bottom in strikeouts and whiff rates in 2025, leaving the unit short on swing-and-miss production compared with elite relief corps.

That bullpen weakness contributed to late-inning struggles and numerous blown leads, helping sink Detroit in close games during the 2025 campaign. The free agent market thinned quickly, so Detroit missed opportunities to bring in top available high-strikeout arms.

In 2025, the Tigers’ bullpen finished with a 4.05 ERA, placing them 17th among MLB teams, a mark that hampered their postseason chances. Detroit often failed to miss bats, ranking dead last in bullpen K/9 at 7.71, making it harder to end innings steeped in pressure. Even with veterans like Will Vest, Kyle Finnegan, and A.J. Hinch’s usage plan, the unit could not reliably erase threats once rallies began.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Oct 31, 2025 Toronto, Ontario, CAN Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Seranthony Dominguez 48 reacts after getting a strike out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Toronto Rogers Centre Ontario CAN, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNickxTurchiarox 20251031_mcd_bt2_54

These struggles helped keep Detroit from closing out tight games and hurt their overall 2025 record.

The additions of Kenley Jansen on a one-year, $9 million deal and the re-signing of Finnegan on a two-year, $19 million contract have added proven late-inning power to the bullpen.

Together, they give Detroit a stronger foundation for 2026, but none address the core issue of generating swing-and-miss stuff at elite levels. Without that missing piece to stifle contact, late leads could still slip away for Detroit in a tight pennant race.

Seranthony Domínguez, who posted a 3.16 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 62.2 innings across 67 games in 2025 and ranked in the 94th percentile in whiff rate, embodies the strikeout ability the Tigers desperately need. His 30.3 percent strikeout rate and elite swing-and-miss ability contrast sharply with Detroit’s current core, and a projected one-year contract worth up to $10 million fits their budget.

Adding him could stabilize the middle innings and reduce pressure on the back end, giving starters more cushion heading into October. If Domínguez can recreate his 2025 performance, he might be the missing link that pushes the Tigers from contender to World Series participant.

Scott Harris faces a clock because the Tigers’ bullpen math no longer hides strikeout deficits. Kenley Jansen and Kyle Finnegan stabilize endings, yet the middle innings still leak contact. If Seranthony Dominguez stays unsigned, Detroit is choosing noise over answers, knowingly again there.

Other than Dominguez, there are some other trades that could make the offseason better for the Tigers

Detroit Tigers’ president Scott Harris has a tough balancing act this offseason: keep the roster together without turning payroll into a horror show. Seranthony Dominguez might be the shiny headline, but the Tigers’ fate won’t hinge on one reliever. There are moves simmering behind the scenes that could actually make this offseason interesting, if Harris is willing to pull the trigger.

The Tigers could improve this offseason by pursuing Byron Buxton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., or Ketel Marte, all of whom posted strong recent numbers that would meaningfully impact Detroit’s lineup and depth this winter. Buxton hit .264 with 35 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 97 runs scored over 126 games in 2025, winning a Silver Slugger in the process and making two All‑Star teams.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. delivered a .242 average with 31 homers, 80 RBI, and 31 stolen bases in 130 games in 2025, showing both power and speed that could diversify the Tigers’ offensive profile if acquired.

Ketel Marte, coming off a .283 with 28 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a 145 wRC+ in 2025, is under contract through 2030 with additional team control beyond that via a player option, offering long‑term positional stability.

Each of these players would fill different needs for Detroit: Buxton boosts outfield power and run creation, Chisholm adds multi‑tool production and speed, and Marte brings high contact and power from the keystone or the outfield. These trades, if completed, would provide measurable upgrades in both run production and lineup balance for the 2026 season and beyond.

If Scott Harris decides to pull the trigger, the Tigers could finally turn offseason chatter into results. Byron Buxton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., or Ketel Marte would force opponents to respect Detroit’s lineup immediately. Fans might actually stop worrying and start imagining meaningful games instead of just payroll spreadsheets and wishful thinking.