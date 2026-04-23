“Season Is Cursed” – Panic Hits Phillies Fans as Team Loses $45M Star in Bitter Blow

The Phillies’ already difficult season took another turn for the worse on Monday, with the team losing one of its most durable and highest-paid players to the injured list. The move, which sidelines the $45 million star, has fans fearing the season is truly cursed.

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A Phillies insider shared the story, saying, “Another blow to a team that desperately needs something to go right.”

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As of April 22, J.T. Realmuto has been put on a 10-day injured list. He initially tweaked his back on April 17 but decided to play the game the next day. Unfortunately, he couldn’t continue beyond the sixth inning due to further tightness in his lower back.

Realmuto returned after missing two games against the Braves. But the injury was too restrictive, and the franchise made the IL decision for the catcher.

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As if straight defeats weren’t enough punishment for the fans, they had to lose a key player early in the season.

One fan perfectly summarized the situation, saying, “This season is cursed.”

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Realmuto is one of the most durable players in the major league. He started 132 games as a catcher in 2025, leading the MLB list. To give you a better context, he did so at the age of 34. And this wasn’t a one-off.

The veteran started 783 games in that position with 6,826.2 innings caught since joining Philadelphia in 2019. Recognizing his ongoing value, the Phillies re-signed the 35-year-old star to a three-year, $45 million contract this past January.

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But with him on IL, the team had to find his replacements. His responsibilities will be divided between Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs. Although Realmuto will be out for only 10 days, promoting Stubbs from Triple-A has people wondering if his injury has worsened.

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There hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding the same. But the panic has already started spreading.

Phillies fans erupt as Realmuto setback deepens season concerns

One fan simply refused to digest the news, saying, “No way, this better be fake.”

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“This is one of those seasons where everything goes wrong, and guys get hurt,” wrote another fan.

The Phillies have won only eight out of their 23 games this season. And they are stuck at the bottom half of the NL East with only the Mets below them. And Realmuto is the seventh player to go on the injury list. He joins a crowded IL that already includes high-leverage arms like ace Zack Wheeler, closer Jhoan Duran, and key reliever Jose Alvarado.

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“I guess we should not think things could get worse! Marchan can’t hit water if he fell out of a boat. Stubbs not much better,” another user expressed his concerns.

Rafael Marchán has recorded just 2 hits from his 31 at-bats this season, one of which resulted in a homer. But he was hailed as the best defensive catcher in 2025.

Stubbs has shown some flashes in his 10 minor league games this season. His 3 HRs and 8 RBI with a .289 AVG resulted in his promotion. But none of these look like they can bring any improvement to a team sitting at the bottom of the MLB list with a -45 run differential.

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“Maybe signing an old man to catch 135 games a year wasn’t the right play? No way,” read another comment.

J.T. Realmuto is 35 years old. He has been on the IL only twice before this. He missed 10 days in 2021 and 6 weeks in 2024. But some people believe that expecting him to continue at the same level for 3 more years might be too much of a stretch.

“FIRE DAVE DOMBROWSKI GAVE JT SORRY A** A 3 YEAR DEAL AND NOW HES BRINGING BACK THAT BUM STUBBS. WE HAVE FINALLY MADE IT TO HELL,” one fan called for some strict action.

The current roster was constructed by the president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski. Dombrowski is famous for building top-heavy, veteran rosters that are designed to win right now. Some fans are convinced that pushing Realmuto for the same grind till he’s 37 isn’t the best idea.

Stubbs, on the other hand, is still being frowned upon due to his .207 AVG in 2024. And his career wRC+ of 70 is well below average. Plus, he hasn’t really played in the big league in 2025.

Hence, people fail to find hope in the dual replacement while J.T. Realmuto remains absent. And the roster hasn’t clicked since the first week of April. It’s truly difficult for a Phillies fan to see through the panic.