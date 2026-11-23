A canceled World Series, a 144-game season, and hundreds of lost games marked the 1994-95 work stoppage in MLB. Nobody wants a repetition, yet with the salary cap debate showing no signs of resolving, the possibility of a lockout has only increased. Now, a veteran sportscaster’s recent remarks have made the already serious situation ominous.

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Major League Baseball could be heading toward one of the most damaging labor disputes in its history, and sports broadcaster Chris “Mad Dog” Russo expressed serious doubts about whether baseball will be played at all next year. During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Russo warned that the ongoing disagreement could develop into a lengthy legal and labor battle, putting the entire 2027 season at risk. As MLB owners and the Players Association remain divided over a proposed salary cap, Russo’s warning is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss.

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“I think the ’27 season is in jeopardy. I really do. The whole season,” Russo observed on the show, per Awful Announcing.

The veteran’s recent remarks mark a significant departure from his assessment in September. Previously, he backed commissioner Rob Manfred in negotiating an agreement to prevent a prolonged interruption.

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But Russo’s optimism appears to be fading. Though losing the season is not a confirmed outcome, his warning reflects how the trajectory of negotiations could go south.

The MLB owners and the MLB Players Association have yet to make any progress on the salary cap front. While the owners remain adamant about introducing a salary cap, the union has consistently rejected the proposal. Intensifying the argument further, Manfred recently stated that he will not compromise when it comes to imposing a salary cap and floor system in the league.

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The two parties have also disagreed on introducing an international draft next season. During their latest round of negotiations, the MLBPA has rejected the league’s proposal to introduce an international draft.

The current collective bargaining agreement is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, 2026. Unless both sides reach an agreement, owners are expected to impose a lockout beginning December 2, bringing all baseball operations to a halt.

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A complete cancellation is not inevitable; negotiations could still produce an agreement before games are affected, though the timeline is uncertain.

MLB’s proposal includes a hard salary cap of $258.2 million for 2028 and a minimum payroll floor of $180.2 million. The league believes the system would improve competitive balance by preventing wealthier franchises from consistently outspending smaller-market teams.

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However, the players’ association considers the proposal unacceptable. Interim executive director Bruce Meyer has argued that the proposed system would suppress player compensation and threaten fundamental rights, including guaranteed contracts.

The union has instead proposed a competitive-integrity tax that would penalize teams for spending below a certain payroll level. It has also pushed for a higher luxury-tax threshold, increased minimum salaries and expanded salary arbitration rights.

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With neither side showing much willingness to abandon its central position, the possibility of a prolonged dispute is becoming increasingly realistic.

Russo believes the players’ unwillingness to engage with the owners’ latest proposals could make negotiations even more complicated.

“The players are not going to engage in these last proposals,” Russo told Dan Patrick. “Because if they do that, then they’re basically telling you that we’ll deal with the salary cap.”

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Russo suggested that even if the players initially prevail in court, an appeal could prolong the dispute considerably.

“If they win, there’s going to be an appeal. If they lose their appeal, this could take forever,” he added.

Russo’s latest warning is particularly notable because he had previously backed Manfred to prevent a complete cancellation of the 2027 season. But his stance seems to have changed.

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What did Russo say previously?

In September, the broadcaster predicted that negotiations could drag into the early months of the following year, potentially forcing MLB to sacrifice several weeks of regular-season games. Nevertheless, he believed Manfred would eventually find a solution.

“I could see losing a month. I can see May 1st, but I got confidence in Manfred,” Russo opined in September on WFAN.

He also credited Manfred’s experience with labor negotiations, pointing out that the commissioner had been involved in MLB labor matters since 1995. Russo believed his legacy would be tied to ensuring that baseball did not lose games during his remaining tenure.

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However, Russo appears to now find the current situation more complicated than he initially thought.

A prolonged lockout would disrupt free agency, team-building plans, player preparation, and the league’s relationship with its supporters. Furthermore, losing an entire campaign would also represent a significant financial and reputational setback.

With the December 1 deadline approaching and the salary cap remaining the biggest obstacle, baseball faces a critical period. Russo’s change of opinion underlines just how serious the situation has become.