“Season Is Long Over” – Mets Nation Reacts Strongly as Juan Soto Suffers Mid-Game Setback

The Mets finished the first half with a 40-57 record, which is their worst since 1995. Entering the season, the Mets underwent a significant roster overhaul, but it has done little to change their fortunes. One of the few bright spots has been Juan Soto, the team’s lone All-Star despite a payroll of roughly $380 million. The Dominican slugger has been consistent at the plate, though not without a few minor setbacks. And the latest came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field, when he was forced to exit the game midway through.

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During the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Dodgers, Soto’s night ended before the sixth inning when he felt soreness in his left calf while pushing off first base. He was playing the role of the designated hitter for the Mets and had walked twice by then.

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“Juan Soto was removed from tonight’s game with left calf soreness,” the Mets wrote on their X handle.

It’s the second time Soto has been pulled from a game within 10 days due to calf issues. With the Mets’ postseason chances being reduced to almost none, fans are frustrated to see the franchise pushing Soto. They want the Mets just to let him heal and recover fully.

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“Just shut him down, please. Season is long over,” wrote one fan on X.

After Soto left the game, Jorge Polanco took over for him as the pinch-hitter in the sixth. Polanco struck out both times during his turns at bat.

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Soto’s left calf soreness is becoming a recurring issue after the All-Star break. On July 16, against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets pulled Soto in the eighth inning due to the same left calf issue. However, it is separate from the calf strain that kept Soto out of the lineup for two weeks in April.

In the meantime, the Mets have been cautious with Soto. He has mostly started as a designated hitter in the last few games. They also gave him an extra off-day on Wednesday, when the Mets played against the Milwaukee Brewers. At the time, interim manager Andy Green hoped that a 48-hour rest, including Thursday’s day off, would help Soto recover fully. However, he did not last the whole game against the Dodgers on Friday, as Roki Sasaki took the mound.

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Soto is scheduled to undergo MRI scans on Saturday to evaluate the extent of his injury. With the injury not clearing up on its own, an IL stint might be on the cards for him.

“I think anytime you get an image, you’re concerned,” Green told MLB.com. “You’re concerned enough to go do it. So we’ll wait until [Saturday] and figure out what we’re dealing with.”

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Soto, who became the Mets’ lone All-Star this season, was slashing .283/.408/.539 with a .947 OPS in 358 plate appearances. He has driven in 21 homers and 52 RBIs in 84 games so far.

As Soto awaits the verdict on his calf, Mets fans expressed their frustration on X.

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Juan Soto’s latest injury sparks fan frustration

“Just shut him down, please. Season is long over,” wrote one fan.

Another agreed, writing, “For the love of God. This season is OVER. Shut Juan down for a few weeks and let his calf heal.”

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Juan Soto has been struggling with calf issues throughout the season. It started with his right calf strain in April, which sidelined him for 15 games. At the time, the Mets fell into their 12-game losing streak. Now, he is again suffering from a calf issue since July 16, this time in his left leg.

“Can we rest him the rest of the year? Not risk our superstar billion-dollar man for the next 12 years’ health.”

The Mets signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract in 2024, so he has plenty of years left to play for the Mets. His first opt-out option is available after the 2029 season. Hence, the fans would rather have a healthy Soto than miss him due to a more serious injury.

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The general sentiment around Soto’s injury is to rest him for the rest of the season. The fans feel it’s futile to rush one of the best players on the Mets’ team. Soto has not been on the IL since 2021, before his right calf injury landed him there in April.

“Don’t rush him back. No point; let him rest,” wrote a fan.

One user took a jab at the Mets, commenting, “Good thing he got the previous 48 hours off to put the calf issue behind him.”

Before the Dodgers game, interim manager Andy Green had said those 48 hours would help Soto recover from the calf soreness. However, that was clearly not the case.

Now, the Mets can only wait for the scans to come back and determine their next steps with Soto.