“Season of Doom” – Detroit Fans Give Up As Veteran Pitcher Sidelined With Gruesome Setback

It’s just a few weeks of the 2026 MLB season, and a string of injuries has already started following. The latest to feel its effect are the Detroit Tigers with the veteran Justin Verlander. He gave up five runs in his only start this year, and just as he was preparing for a comeback, injury struck. Just eight games into the new season, this horrible news has got the fans worrying about what 2026 holds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Justin Verlander is going on the 15-day IL with left hip inflammation, retroactive to April 1. Tigers will bring up Keider Montero,” the Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen shared via X.

ADVERTISEMENT

While we await further details about his injury, it does add to the lengthy list of injuries that have piled up for Verlander in recent years. Still, it isn’t surprising given how the righty is now in his age-43 season. Verlander had missed the 2020-21 season due to Tommy John surgery. And the worst part is, he has been placed on the IL five times in the last four seasons!

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, in 2023, he missed about five weeks due to a teres major strain. Next year, after joining the Astros, he was limited to 90 1/3 innings because of shoulder inflammation and then a lingering neck injury. Lastly, he missed a month of the 2025 season due to pectoral soreness. So, the recent one is just another pause in Justin Verlander’s playing time in the recent past.

Reportedly, the Tigers would call up Keider Montero to replace Verlander.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Montero is in Triple-A, playing with the Toledo Mud Hens. In 2026, he has pitched four innings as of now and allowed no runs and 3 SOs. So, a moderate performance is enough to be the stopgap solution for the Tigers. However, Montero’s 2025 stats might not sit well with the fans as he is coming off an ERA of 4.37 and a WHIP of 1.39.

But the biggest positive is that the Tigers’ remaining starters are all fit. Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Casey Mize, and Jack Flaherty are going all guns blazing till now, and if Montero could fit in, the Tigers might not have to get tense over Verlander. But the fans? They are left concerned with how the Tigers’ injury list is extending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tigers fans give up as Justin Verlander gets sidelined

Fans wonder how many more injuries the Tigers will take this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Season of doom,” one fan said. Apart from Verlander, the Tigers already have a few more on the Injured List. First, it’s Reese Olson. He will miss the entire 2026 MLB season after undergoing surgery on February 2, 2026, to repair a labrum injury in his right shoulder. Then, Troy Melton is on the 60-day IL. Sawyer Gipson-Long is on another 15-day IL.

So, the list is long, and now with Verlander, fans think the season is going to be doomed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“LMAO. The New Alex Cobb. Another Harris Failure,” another fan added. Remember how the Tigers had a botched plan with Alex Cobb. They signed Cobb to a one-year, $15 million contract for 2025. However, he suffered a right hip injury before the season began and was later transferred to the 60-day IL. Then, in September, it was announced that Cobb would undergo season-ending resurfacing surgery on his right hip.

Fans now wonder if Justin Verlander is walking the same path.

“Tell me you’re 40, without telling me,” one user had a sarcastic response. “They brought in an old man. Time to let him go,” another joined in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Verlander is currently 43, which makes him the oldest active pitcher in MLB. And for the expected reasons, fans believe his age is catching up. However, Verlander pitched 152 innings last year, finishing off with a 3.85 ERA and 137 SOs. That’s not a figure to write off. Moreover, how the 41-year-old Max Scherzer is going strong reflects that 40+ age might still be fine with a chosen few.

But owing to Verlander’s frequent injuries in the last few years, fans don’t agree. “Just give it up already, man,” another said.

So, until Verlander is back again with the Detroit Tigers and posts better numbers, fans might be on the opposite end. For now, let’s just hope that he gets back at the earliest and keep the Tigers’ rotation intact.