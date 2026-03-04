“Season Over”- Reds Fans Give Up After $53M Blow Triggers Havoc in Cincinnati Camp

For many in Cincinnati, the season is already over. The Cincinnati Reds are already looking at a possible setback, as their $53 million ace’s recent revelations have sparked despair across the fanbase.

In his 4th year of the six-year contract with the Reds, Hunter Greene will undergo an MRI.

Fox19 Now’s Charlie Goldsmith reported that the MRI on Greene’s pitching elbow is scheduled for Friday.

Per the Reds manager Terry Francona, the MRI comes on the back of an elbow stiffness Greene has been struggling with earlier this week.

Goldsmith reported that this elbow issue dates back to Greene’s “final 5-6 starts” of last season. According to Greene, he had pushed through the discomfort at the time. But it resurfaced a week before Spring Training.

Greene made his 2026 Spring Training debut, allowing four runs against the Milwaukee Brewers. He walked a batter but did not record a strikeout in the one inning he threw.

Greene logged an impressive performance last year, recording a 2.76 ERA and 132 strikeouts across the 107.2 innings he pitched in 19 games.

He was one of the key starters in 2025 alongside Andrew Abbott and Nick Lodolo, with all three logging an ERA below 3.35. Abott was also a part of the 2025 All-Star game.

Now, for 2026, the Reds’ rotation would feature Abbott, Lodolo, Brady Singer, and Chase Burns, along with Hunter. There’s also another ex-first-round pick, Rhett Lowder.

Rookie Burns packs a punch with his 99 mph fastball. He recorded 67 strikeouts in 43 1/3rd innings. And while Lowder has missed all of last season due to injuries, he flashed stardom of his own in 2024 and is looking dominant this spring.

According to Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter, “There might not be a more compelling rotation battle in baseball this spring than Rhett Lowder vs. Chase Burns for the final spot on the Reds starting staff.”

Meanwhile, Singer, too, makes a compelling case for himself.

He led the rotation with the most starts (32), recording 14-12 with a 4.03 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings.

Talking about the injury, Hunter Greene shared that he had already dealt with it at the end of last season, and there’s no UCL damage. He was even asked if he’d be ready for Opening Day.

“I don’t know. I’m not sure.”

Yet, looking at the potential pitching staff, the Cincinnati Reds probably have the luxury to allow some time off to Greene.

Last season was a success for the Reds as they secured their first playoff appearance since 2013. But they were swept by the Dodgers in the wild-card round. This year, the Reds would aim to advance deeper in the postseason, but Greene’s injury threatens those plans as he recorded the best numbers last season.

Manager Francona informed that team physician Dr Timothy Kremcheck will evaluate Greene. The franchise will also take a second opinion on his MRI reports from orthopedic surgeon, Dr Neal ElAttrache.

Thinking about all the worst-case scenarios, the Reds fans seem devastated.

Cincinnati fans react to Hunter Greene’s injury update

The news of Hunter Greene’s scheduled MRI has caused havoc among the Reds fans.

“Seasons over before it even began. So sad, Cincinnati!” wrote one. The early injury concern has clearly put a damper on the Reds fans’ excitement.

“But I’ve been told he’s not injury prone???” wrote another, to which one replied, “You definitely haven’t. He’s been injury prone since day 1.”

Greene has an extensive injury list since his MLB debut season in 2022, when he had a shoulder strain. He missed two months in 2023 due to right hip pain, and he was on the IL in 2024 for five weeks with a bruised elbow. Greene had also gone through the Tommy John surgery in 2019.

While the Reds fans are proverbially hitting their heads on a wall like the GIF a fan shared, another raised a valid question: “Why did he wait so long?” According to Greene, he had gotten an injection in the offseason and felt fine at the time.

“BROOO HE COULDVE BEEN GOOD,” the distress was clear in the comment. Greene’s display in the last season can easily ignite a fan’s hope. He achieved a one-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs in September while completing his first nine-inning game. Greene’s performance secured the Reds’ 1-0 win. This win ensured they were only two games behind the New York Mets while competing for the third and final NL League Wild Card spot.

Greene is the unquestioned ace. Many even felt that he would be in the mix for the NL Cy Young Award this season.