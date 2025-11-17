Mariners Forced to Face Grim Reality as Jerry Dipoto & Co. Make Desperate Josh Naylor Decision

The Seattle Mariners were the surprise team of the past season. They were the “underdog story,” and after coming so close to the end goal, and yet missing, they didn’t waste time getting to business. Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander walked into the winter knowing one truth: they couldn’t let go of Josh Naylor. Not after the eclectic jolt he gave the team. And definitely not after the way the clubhouse lit up after he came in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Their offense sagged for years, without a real answer at first base. They needed Naylor anyhow. But while everything is exceptional about this homecoming, ESPN just highlighted a major flaw.

David Schoenfield pointed out, “He’s not a star — 3.1 WAR in 2025 was a career high — but he’s a safe, predictable player to bank on for the next few years. This deal runs through his age-33 season, so maybe there’s some risk at the end of the contract, but for a team with World Series aspirations in 2026, the Mariners needed to bring Naylor back. The front office will be happy with this signing and so will Mariners fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes you have to turn a blind eye to things, and the Mariners did just that.

On Sunday night, the Mariners pulled the trigger.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Oct 8, 2025 Detroit, Michigan, USA Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor 12 reacts at second base after hitting a double in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Comerica Park. Detroit Comerica Park Michigan USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRickxOsentoskix 20251008_rtc_aa1_0030

Jeff Passan broke the news that the Mariners and Naylor had agreed to a five-year deal. This makes him the first major free agent to come off the list. No slow play or waiting for the winter meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollander shared, “It was a great fit, and it’s definitely a priority for us this offseason—if not this one, I don’t know what else would be; he’s No. 1 right now.” The grim aspect pointed out by Schoenfield is something the front office knew, but decided to go for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Naylor’s entire game is a bit of an oxymoron,” Schoenfield explained. He had a nearly league-average walk rate at the 46th percentile and an excellent contact rate, but in terms of chase rate, he stood at the 7th percentile.

Schoenfield added, “He can’t run (third percentile!) but stole 30 bases in 32 attempts, including 19-for-19 after joining the Mariners.” Apparently, he isn’t quick in the field, but his above-average Statcast defensive metrics for the past four seasons show his worth.

Given that Cal Raleigh needed this backing, the Naylor move makes a lot of sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naylor’s run after the deadline was lights out – a .299 average, 33 RBIs, nine homers, and 19 steals in just 54 games. His energy was simply contagious and lit up the entire fanbase. Plus, his love for hitting at T-Mobile Park is a rare gift in itself.

But there is another news that may have gone under the rug with this high-profile move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mariners add a sneaky-important arm

While most of Sunday night’s buzz in Seattle was around the splashy Josh Naylor coming back deal, the Mariners actually slipped in another move. And it could matter a lot when summer comes.

Jerry Dipoto added more pitching depth and got left-handed reliever Robinson Ortiz from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Tyler Gough.

The team announced the news shortly after the Naylor news broke, and also noted that the 40-man roster is not sitting at 39 players.

As far as Ortiz is concerned, he is 25 years old and coming off a strong season from within the Dodgers system. He has worked across High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A, and he wrapped up 2025 with a 3.19 ERA, striking out 72 in 59.1 innings.

It is great for a pitcher who is still fine-tuning his command.

These are the low-key strategic moves that winning teams make. These bets on arms could turn into meaningful contributors. Seattle Mariners’ bullpen finished 2025 ranked ninth in MLB with a 3.72 ERA, and adding a young lefty only strengthens the team heading into next season.

If Ortiz does end up impressing in spring training, who knows? He could end up on the opening day roster, too. If not, he is still just a call away in Triple-A, busy developing the Mariners’ pitching-first philosophy. For him, it’s a win-win.

The Mariners are stacking depth everywhere – they have no plans to slow down.