Security Forced to Step In as 3 Fans Invade Field in Yankees-Mariners Game

On August 13, shortly after the New York Yankees’ game against the Seattle Mariners, the team’s official X account posted a 17-second clip capturing the roar of Yankee Stadium, often called the “Cathedral of Baseball.” With its massive 31,000-square-foot open-air entry concourse lined with giant banners honoring Yankees legends, the iconic ballpark has an atmosphere unlike any other. And on Wednesday, after the Yankees defeated the Mariners, that atmosphere reached another level.

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But the same night also saw Yankee Stadium fall into a tense moment when three supposed Yankee fans, as one was spotted wearing the team’s jersey, ran onto the field during the game, despite the heavy security around the ballpark.

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The Yankees earned a 10-5 win over Seattle, taking two of the three games in the series. But while the home team was trailing 5-1, three fans suddenly made their way onto the field.

The electric atmosphere halted the fifth inning, and the cheers were briefly replaced by stunned reactions. It even affected the game.

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As the three individuals hopped over the wall and attempted to sprint towards the center field, that delayed the game by nearly three minutes. However, the Bronx Zoo didn’t have to wait long for security to respond.

Security personnel converged on the fans, using aggressive tackles to bring them down. One of the fans lost his shirt during the struggle as multiple officers pinned him to the turf before all three were escorted off the field.

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According to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, one of the fans was even suplexed to the ground by security.

Meanwhile, the crowd erupted in cheers, meaning some fans viewed the incident as entertainment. And that interruption probably changed the Yankees’ fortune.

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After the wrestling-like tackles on the field, Trent Grisham homered twice in the seventh inning, and the team erased its early deficit. Tim Hill induced an inning-ending double play. Ben Rice and Spencer Jones added consecutive doubles.

First, they tied the game, followed by adding five more runs to take home the win.

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But the incident raised a serious question about security at Yankee Stadium.

This is the same ballpark that has hosted countless historic sporting moments and carries a legacy dating back decades. It has also undergone major changes since 2009, when the current stadium opened. And it isn’t the first time Yankee Stadium has witnessed a bizarre case of fan interference.

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The World Series fan interference during the Yankees’ game at Yankee Stadium

Two years ago, two New York fans were ejected from the Yankees’ do-or-die World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers after ripping a foul ball out of LA outfielder Mookie Betts’ glove.

The bizarre “only in New York” moment unfolded when Gleyber Torres led off the bottom of the first inning with a pop fly to right field at Yankee Stadium. Betts tracked the ball down and appeared ready to make the catch, but a Yankees fan wearing an Aaron Judge road jersey grabbed Betts’ left hand and refused to let go until the outfielder finally pried it loose.

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The incident didn’t end there.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA 2021: Yankees vs Royals AUGUST 11 August 11 2021: New York pitcher Zack Britton 53 throws a pitch during the game with the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals held at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City Mo. David Seelig/Cal Medi Kansas City Missouri USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20210811_zaf_c04_176.jpg DavidxSeelig x/xCalxSportxMediax csmphototwo768771

Both fans were ejected from the stadium.

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Later, MLB banned them from attending games at major league ballparks. However, that punishment didn’t come down immediately.

The league’s final decision arrived nearly three months after the incident.

Now, the question is: what’s waiting for the three fans who sprinted onto the field during Wednesday night’s Yankees-Mariners game? For now, they may have to wait a little longer to find out.