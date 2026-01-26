Seiya Suzuki Announces WBC 2026 Plans as Cubs Prepare for World Series Bid With Alex Bregman

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a major rebuild, the most significant of which is the addition of Alex Bregman. Meanwhile, one of their members has made his own plans regarding the World Baseball Classic 2026.

CubsZone reports that Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs is all set to play in the World Baseball Classic 2026 for Team Japan.

“I’m frustrated that I couldn’t go out last time, so I’ll build my body well so that I can participate this year. Also, I am honored to be able to fight with Japan on our backs. I will do my best for the team and for Japan,” he explained.

Seiya Suzuki is all set to play his second World Baseball Classic in 2026 after missing out in 2023. He was sidelined after suffering from a “moderate” strain in his left oblique during batting practice for the Chicago Cubs in Spring Training. Former Cubs manager David Ross confirmed the same in February 2023.

Notably, Suzuki’s first World Baseball Classic was in 2017 for Samurai Japan, before he switched to MLB.

As an outfielder for the team, he appeared in 5 games and went for 3 hits in 14 at-bats alongside 2 walks. He was 22 years old back then and had played only one full NPB season with his former team, the Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

Now, for 2026, Seiya Suzuki brings his offensive skills to Samurai Japan.

Known for his hitting power, he was the designated hitter for the Chicago Cubs last season. His 30th grand slam home run against the St. Louis Cardinals last September was a standout moment.

He went on to achieve 32 homers while batting .245 in 151 games throughout last season. So, Suzuki might continue the same for Team Japan this WBC while providing middle-of-the-order power alongside some of his MLB peers.

Seiya Suzuki is joining other MLB stars like Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Los Angeles Dodgers), Yusei Kikuchi (Los Angeles Dodgers), Kazuma Okamoto (Toronto Blue Jays), and Munetaka Murakami (Chicago White Sox).

While Seiya Suzuki is all set up to be a member of Team Japan, he might also play a crucial role in his 5th season with the Cubs alongside Alex Bregman, who is planning for his 3rd World Series.

How Seiya Suzuki and Alex Bregman can work together to win the World Series

When Alex Bregman signed with the Chicago Cubs this offseason, fans got to know about his ambition for a third World Series win, while he chose jersey #3. Now, Seiya Suzuki is onboard, too.

Alex Bregman has won the WS twice with his former team, the Houston Astros, in 2017 and 2022.

His notable contribution in 2017 was homering twice against Chris Sale and also against Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen to help his team win Game 5 13-12. The Houston Astros got the lead 3-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it eventually led them to win their first ring. Then, he backed that up in 2022 by homering in World Series Game 2 and eventually helped his team get their second title by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2.

Clearly, the Chicago Cubs have added an elite-level right-handed slugger with Alex Bregman.

Known for hitting balls out of the air, his slugging skills were evident when he hit his 200th career home run in the bottom of the 4th inning against the Texas Rangers last May, helping the Boston Red Sox win 6-4. He recorded 18 home runs in 114 games throughout the season.

And Seiya Suzuki is nothing less than Bregman when it comes to right-handed slugging.

His 440-foot three-run homer against the Milwaukee Brewers in NLDS Game 2 last October is evidence of his power.

Both Suzuki and Bregman are power hitters who pull the ball up in the air. Pairing them up would balance the lineup alongside left-handed sluggers like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch. Moreover, Bregman can be the protection for Suzuki when it comes to the middle-of-the-order lineup, becoming a major threat this season.

All things said and done, with Seiya Suzuki having his focus on the WBC, it will be interesting to see if he and Alex Bregman can build the perfect co-operation when the regular season starts to help the Chicago Cubs run for the World Series.