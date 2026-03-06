Seiya Suzuki Earns John Cena’s Mad Respect With WBC Heroics During Japan’s Mercy Rule Win

John Cena is surely watching the WBC and is a fan of Seiya Suzuki. As Samurai Japan routed Chinese Taipei in their first game in the WBC by 13-0, Suzuki caught the attention of Cena, who is already known for posting random figures via his Instagram without much context. However, how Suzuki performed in the game could offer enough context here for Cena posting his photo.

So, for the fans closing watching John Cena, know his promotion for “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect.” And they would agree that Suzuki performed with all his hustle and earned the respect. But surprisingly, Cena didn’t just post Suzuki’s photo but named him with one of his fellow wrestlers, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“Stone Cold Seiya Suzuki,” Cena posted via his Instagram.

So why did Cena compare Suzuki to WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin? It really comes down to the kind of dominance Suzuki showed against Chinese Taipei.

Notably, Seiya Suzuki finished the night 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. And during Japan’s huge 10-run second inning, he worked a walk and eventually came around to score. Then in the third inning, he lined a sharp single into center field. And that’s not all. In the fifth inning, Suzuki even shifted defensively, moving from center field over to right field.

That’s where the Steve Austin comparison comes in. Back in his wrestling days, Austin had a reputation for taking control of a match and putting opponents away with authority, punctuated by his iconic line: “And that’s the bottom line, because Stone Cold said so.” Similarly, Suzuki helped set the tone in this game and essentially helped write the “bottom line” for Japan.

That kind of versatility, impacting the game both at the plate and in the field, is what made Suzuki’s performance feel so commanding.

Japan’s dominance was so overwhelming that the game ended early because of the tournament’s mercy rule. With Japan leading 13–0 by the seventh inning, the game was called, something you rarely see in games tied to the MLB world.

Of course, Shohei Ohtani also had a monster performance, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a triple. But Suzuki’s all-around impact, especially his defensive switch and steady contributions, made him one of the most influential players on the field that day.

And honestly, if Cena is already giving Suzuki that kind of recognition, maybe it’s time for the Cubs to lean into it too and keep building their offense around him.

Seiya Suzuki paved the way for the Cubs to now work on

With this year marking the final season of Seiya Suzuki’s five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs, fans are already wondering what kind of qualifying offer the team might put on the table for the Japanese slugger. And honestly, after his latest dominant stretch, the Cubs might already have their answer.

Well, Suzuki’s surge in the WBC isn’t some random hot streak either, but just an extension of the momentum he built late last season. In 2025, he finished with 32 HRs and 103 RBIs while posting a strong 123 wRC+. And what really stood out was how he closed the year. Over his final 10 games, Suzuki launched five homers, drove in 12 runs, and put up a massive 1.174 OPS.

He carried that form straight into the postseason too, slugging .613 across eight playoff games with three home runs, three doubles, and five RBIs.

So, now, seeing him continue that kind of production in the WBC, the Cubs are probably realizing they’ll need to open the checkbook if they want to keep his bat in the lineup, especially with Kyle Tucker not around to keep the scoreboard ticking.