Seiya Suzuki Forced to Exit WBC Game After Scary Injury, Cubs Nation in Deep Panic

The last quarterfinal game between Japan and Venezuela is on, but in the first inning itself, Seiya Suzuki’s abrupt exit from the field took enough toll on the Cubs fans. Considering last year was the career high for Suzuki with 32 HRs and 103 RBIs with the Cubs, Suzuki’s injury seems to hurt the Cubs more than Team Japan. And Cubs Nation’s panic is evident all through social media.

“Seiya Suzuki limped off the field after getting caught stealing to end the first inning,” Fox Sports shared the clip via X.

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The clip shows how Seiya Suzuki got thrown out trying to steal second. But appeared to get hurt on a really awkward slide into the base. He had reached base with a walk and then tried to take second with two outs while Kazuma Okamoto was at the plate, but that slide was scary.

At first, Suzuki was ruled safe, but after a review, the call was overturned. And when the second inning started, he didn’t return to the field and was replaced in center by Shota Morishita.

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Right now, there hasn’t been any further update on how serious the injury is. And this is only making Cubs fans more anxious. And watching the replay is pretty concerning too, as Suzuki clearly struggles to walk off the field, and it doesn’t look good.

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What makes it even more worrying is that something similar happened before. Back during the 2023 WBC, Suzuki suffered an injury that forced him to miss the entire tournament and even the early part of the regular season with the Cubs. Unfortunately, this situation feels like a repeat of that, only this time it looks even more severe.

Considering the reactions online, fans are already worried about what this could mean for the Cubs if Suzuki has to miss significant time.

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This is a developing story…