“Sell the Team” Chants Break Out at Fenway After Red Sox Humiliated by Dominant Padres

The year is not getting any better for the Boston Red Sox as the regular season progresses. Sitting at the bottom of the AL East, the Red Sox have a record of 2-7 so far. Fenway Park on Sunday witnessed the Red Sox’s second defeat in a row against the visiting San Diego Padres. After a 6-8 loss, the Red Sox Nation let the Boston ownership know exactly what they want.

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The Padres continued to dominate the Red Sox in a second consecutive game, after registering a 3-2 victory in the second. On Sunday, the Red Sox failed to hold onto the 4-0 lead they had taken in the third inning. After their defeat against the Padres, chants of “Sell the team” floated through Fenway Park. Jomboy Media posted a video where those chants can be clearly heard.

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“’Sell the team’ chants can be heard in a quiet Fenway Park,” read the caption.

The 76-year-old John Henry is the current owner of the Boston Red Sox through the Fenway Sports Group.

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The Padres continued to chip away at Boston’s 4-0 lead in the fourth, after Fernando Tatis Jr. scored on Jackson Merrill’s single. By the end of the inning, with Merrill and Machado scoring, the Padres were at 3-4.

The franchise then turned the game to take a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning, after Manny Machado launched a three-run homer. Boston had a short bounce back by tying the score with Yoshida’s two-run double. But the Padres gained back their lead with Merrill’s solo homer in the top of the eighth, 7-6. Another run in the ninth inning secured the Padres’ win.

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With the Red Sox’s series loss becoming certain, chants rose against owner John Henry. In an otherwise quiet Fenway Park, the only sound that came was the fans chanting the “sell the team” phrase.

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The Red Sox Nation’s displeasure with Henry is not new, and Boston’s recent poor performances re-ignited it. In the last seven years, the franchise has gone into the playoffs only twice since winning the 2018 World Series.

Last season, they lost the AL Wild Card Series to the Yankees. Furthermore, during Henry’s era, star-hitter Mookie Betts was also traded for prospects that failed to leave their mark. The team also traded Rafael Devers, only two years into the deal. Moreover, losing Alex Bregman to free agency added more fuel to the fire against Henry.

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With Henry’s attention divided among his assets, which include the Liverpool FC and the NHL team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, fans want him to sell the Red Sox.