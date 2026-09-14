September 15th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

On Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 9-2 to move within a half-game of the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox. Interestingly, the Guardians now have the White Sox in front of them, with the three-game series set to begin Monday. So, the question is: can the White Sox put together a better performance against the Guardians?

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The numbers favor Chicago, as the White Sox have won six of their 10 games against Cleveland this season. However, their recent form is a concern. They have won just four of their last 14 games, while the Guardians have picked up eight victories over the same stretch.

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The series will also take place in Cleveland, giving the Guardians home-field advantage. With the division race this close, the team that wins this three-game series could gain a strong grip on the AL Central. MLB fans will not want to miss this one.

Tuesday will also mark Roberto Clemente Day. The Pirates will host the Brewers at PNC Park, with a dedicated live Spanish-language broadcast, “El día de Roberto Clemente: Los Piratas en español.”Clemente Jr. will join Carlos Baerga in the booth for the special telecast.

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With that in mind, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedules for September 15.

MLB

On Tuesday, the action begins at 6:40 PM ET, with the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Cincinnati Reds on CINR and SNLA. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for Los Angeles, and Rhett Lowder will take the mound for Cincinnati.

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At the same time, the Athletics will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on RAYS and NBCSCA. Jack Perkins gets the start for the Athletics, with Griffin Jax taking the ball for Tampa Bay.

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The Chicago White Sox will face the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 PM ET on CLEG and CHSN. Davis Martin is scheduled to start for Chicago, and Foster Griffin will open for Cleveland.

The Milwaukee Brewers will also be on the road at 6:40 PM ET, visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates on SNP and BREW. Here SNP, i.e., the SportsNet Pittsburgh, will cover the regular English broadcast. SNP+ will cover the Spanish-language Clemente Day telecast. Meanwhile, Jacob Misiorowski will start for Milwaukee, with Pittsburgh’s starter is expected to be Lake Bachar.

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Moving to 6:45 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will visit the Washington Nationals on NATS and NBCSP. Cristopher Sánchez will get the nod for Philadelphia, and Jackson Kent is set to start for Washington.

At 7:07 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet and DSN. Drew Anderson will start for Detroit, with Toronto yet to announce its starter.

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The Baltimore Orioles will visit the New York Mets at 7:10 PM ET on SNY and MASN. Shane Baz will take the mound for Baltimore, and Sean Manaea is scheduled to start for New York.

At 7:40 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will visit the Chicago Cubs on TBS, MARQ, and BravesVsn. Martín Pérez will start for Atlanta, and Kevin Gausman will get the ball for Chicago.

The New York Yankees will also play at 7:40 PM ET, visiting the Minnesota Twins on MNNT and YES. Max Fried is set to start for New York, with Dean Kremer or Bailey Ober taking the mound for Minnesota.

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The San Francisco Giants will visit the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:45 PM ET on CARD and NBCSBA. Blade Tidwell will start for San Francisco, and Andre Pallante will handle the pitching duties for St. Louis.

At 8:05 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will visit the Texas Rangers on RSN and NESN. Patrick Sandoval will start for Boston, and Texas’ starter remains Patrick Sandoval.

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The Kansas City Royals will visit the Houston Astros at 8:10 PM ET on SCHN and ROYL. Michael Wacha will start for Kansas City, and Hunter Brown is scheduled to pitch for Houston.

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The San Diego Padres will visit the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 PM ET on COLR and SDPA. Walker Buehler will get the start for San Diego, with Colorado’s starter still TBD.

The West Coast slate begins at 9:38 PM ET, when the Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Angels on ABTV and SEAM. Logan Gilbert will start for Seattle, and Ryan Johnson will take the mound for Los Angeles.

The night wraps up at 9:40 PM ET with the Miami Marlins visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks on ARID and MIAM. Janson Junk will start for Miami, and Michael Soroka is scheduled to pitch for Arizona.

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Among the day’s games, Pirates-Brewers stands out as the marquee story, even though it will air on a regional network rather than national TV. September 15 will also be an MLB-only night on the national sports calendar.

So, MLB fans, take note of the schedule. For fans of other sports, the wait will not be much longer, as the action will return over the next few days.