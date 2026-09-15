September 16th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

On Wednesday, the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles will meet for the second game of their ongoing series. The Mets have already been eliminated from playoff contention, with Monday’s game against the Orioles confirming their fate. But Pete Alonso’s return to Citi Field has brought a different kind of excitement for Mets fans.

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Alonso went hitless on Monday, but that did not stop the fans from giving him a standing ovation and chanting his name before each of his four plate appearances. And why wouldn’t they?

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Alonso is with the Orioles now, but he spent seven seasons with the Mets, making five All-Star teams and hitting a franchise-record 264 home runs. On Monday, he returned to Citi Field, the place he once called home. To make the occasion memorable, the Mets paid tribute to him with a nearly two-minute video before the first pitch.

So, what will Pete Alonso do in the final game of the series on Wednesday? MLB fans may not want to miss it. Now, let’s take a look at the broadcast schedule for Wednesday’s games, including Mets-Orioles.

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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB schedule begins with four evening games before the evening action takes over.

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At 6:40 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will visit the Cleveland Guardians with the game airing on CHSN. The White Sox’s starter is TBD, while Parker Messick will start for Cleveland.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays St. Petersburg, FL USA New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon 55 walks to the dugout during an MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Tropicana Field. The Rays beat the Yankees 7-4. Kim Hukari/Image of St. Petersburg Florida USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KimxHukarix iosphotos304340

Then at 6:40 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds on CINR and SNLA. Blake Snell will start for Los Angeles, and Andrew Abbott will take the mound for Cincinnati.

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At the same time, the Athletics will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on RAYS and NBCSCA. Brady Basso will start for the Athletics, while Nick Martinez will pitch for Tampa Bay.

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The Milwaukee Brewers will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 PM ET on SNP and BREW. Logan Henderson will start for Milwaukee, with Jared Jones taking the mound for Pittsburgh.

At 6:45 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will visit the Washington Nationals on NATS and NBCSP. Cristopher Sánchez should start for Philadelphia, and Cade Cavalli will pitch for Washington.

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The Detroit Tigers will visit the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:07 PM ET on Sportsnet and DSN. Keider Montero will start for Detroit, with Max Scherzer set to pitch for Toronto.

At 7:10 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will visit the New York Mets on SNY and MASN. Shane Baz should start for Baltimore, with Sean Manaea expected to take the mound for New York.

A half-hour later, the Atlanta Braves will visit the Chicago Cubs at 7:40 PM ET on MARQ and BravesVsn. Martin Perez could start for Atlanta, and Kevin Gausman could pitch for Chicago.

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At 7:40 PM ET, the New York Yankees will visit the Minnesota Twins on MNNT and YES.

The San Francisco Giants will visit the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:45 PM ET on CARD and NBCSBA. San Francisco’s starter is TBD, with Matthew Liberatore taking the mound for St. Louis.

The action then moves to 8:05 PM ET, with the Boston Red Sox visiting the Texas Rangers on RSN and NESN. Jake Bennett will start for Boston, while Texas’ starter remains TBD.

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At 8:10 PM ET, the Kansas City Royals visit the Houston Astros on SCHN and ROYL. Daniel Lynch IV will start for Kansas City, and Cristian Javier will take the mound for Houston.

Next up, the San Diego Padres will visit the Colorado Rockies at 8:40 PM ET on COLR and SDPA. Robbie Ray will start for San Diego, with Mason Adams scheduled to pitch for Colorado.

The West Coast action begins at 9:38 PM ET, when the Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Angels on ABTV and SEAM. George Kirby will start for Seattle, and Yusei Kikuchi will start for Los Angeles.

Finally, the Miami Marlins will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 PM ET on ARID and MIAM. Ryan Gusto will start for Miami, with Merrill Kelly set to pitch for Arizona.

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All games are also available on MLB.TV for out-of-market viewers. As you can see, Wednesday will be another MLB-only day on the national sports calendar.

The WNBA is still taking a break but will be back later this week. After that, sports fans will have more choices.