$78.8M Marlins 8X Decline Adds Fresh Tensions to Grim Looking CBA Negotiation

The Marlins pay their players a fraction of what the Dodgers do. That huge gap is why everyone is fighting over a $150 million salary floor right now. Miami just sold a 15% stake in the team to deal with years of debt. The cash helps them out for now, but it really shows the money problem behind the current labor fight.

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“The Marlins very much sit on the opposite end of MLB’s financial spectrum compared to the Padres, who fetched $3.9B in a control transaction,” Kurt Badenhausen highlighted the contrast in a social media post.

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According to different sources, the Miami franchise has a valuation of $1.4 to $1.55 billion. To give you a context, the Dodgers generate roughly eight times Miami’s local media revenue before revenue sharing. This 8X gap in TV money makes the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) talks a nightmare.

The Marlins opened the $634 million LoanDepot Park, largely funded by the taxpayers, in 2012. That was the only season they had an attendance of over 2 million since their World Series win in 1997. Over the last 13 years, their crowds have been among the worst in baseball. Last season, Miami drew just 1.16 million fans. Only the Rays and Athletics had fewer. To put that in perspective, the Padres drew 3.44 million.

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The Marlins usually receive the biggest shares of revenues from the big-market teams, and last year they accepted around $75 million. But instead of spending that money on players, they are cutting costs. Just look back to 2023, when Miami’s payroll was around $135 million. By 2026, they slashed it to just $78.8 million.

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In comparison, the Dodgers have $300 million while the Mets have a figure around $334 million. These two teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum from the Marlins in revenue generation and total spending.

These vast inequalities paint a broader economic picture before the MLB and MLB can negotiate a new CBA.

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MLBPA’s proposal puts more pressure on clubs like Miami

The Marlins’ financial challenges resurface at a time when the MLBPA has just proposed a new competitive-integrity tax. They are pushing for the minimum spending limit to be raised to $150 million. And the Players Association wants the teams with a lower payroll to be penalized. Although the exact penalties haven’t been drafted, this will surely put way more pressure on the low-spending clubs like the Marlins.

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Notably, Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.24 billion in 2020. And that was the franchise record until the Padres recently went above and beyond with a $3.9 billion sale. The valuation gap is too big to ignore. And the negotiation becomes more complicated as 13 teams in MLB currently have a lower payroll than $150 million.

The owners can specifically point to Miami as evidence that some clubs might not be able to cross the proposed threshold. And that’s exactly what necessitates the cap-and-floor system. The Marlins might be able to pay off their debt with the latest move, but it will surely be a focal point for the CBA.