7’1″ Ft Shaquille O’Neil In Awe After Admitting Eerily Similar Traits to Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani isn’t just dominating baseball diamonds anymore! Now, athletes from different sports are taking notice. Among them is Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal, who recently admitted his fascination with the Dodgers superstar.

O’Neal’s curiosity spilled over during an appearance on the Big Podcast, where he admitted to hearing Ohtani’s name everywhere but never quite understanding the hype. “I have a question. I’m not really a baseball fan, but I hear his name a lot. I don’t want to mispronounce it. Shohei Ohtani,” Shaq began, before asking the question on his mind: “Is he as spectacular as I see in his highlights?”

The host didn’t hesitate. “I believe he is. I’ve sat in Dodger Stadium and watched him do some pretty miraculous things. You know, he’s almost as tall as you, Shaq. He is. He’s like six. He’s a legit six five. So I’ll give you a little perspective. I’m watching the game where he struck out 10 and hit three home runs with Pedro Martinez. And in the beginning of the game, we were talking, who’s the best? Is it Hank Aaron? Who’s the best baseball player of all time? After that game, he pulled me aside and Pedro went, he might be the best.”

The comparison between these two athletes goes beyond numbers. Ohtani is 6’5″, making him taller than some baseball players. O’Neal, at 7’1″, dominated basketball courts for nearly twenty years. Both athletes have a rare mix of size and skill that sets them apart from others.

But it was another number that really stopped O’Neal in his tracks. “You know how I know of him? That’s 750. I’m in the kitchen one day and I said, what? Like, I thought it was a typo. I said, who the ****? I said, yo, who the **** is paying 750?” The Dodgers earned about $750 million during Ohtani’s first season. This shows how much he impacted the team, both on and off the field.

Shohei Ohtani’s rise in baseball has been amazing. After a successful career in Japan, he joined the Dodgers and brought a special skill: he can both pitch and hit. This talent not only improved his team’s performance but also changed how people view the team. His presence has helped Major League Baseball earn over $2 billion in sponsorships, which is a first for the league.

In the 2025 regular season, Ohtani had a strong performance with a .282 batting average, 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. His OPS, which shows his overall offensive contribution, was 1.014, placing him second in the league. Meanwhile, in the playoffs, he had a .265 batting average, hit eight home runs, drove in 14 runs, and scored 13 times in 17 games.

These numbers show why Ohtani has become one of the Dodgers’ top players and a leading figure in the league. And Shaq isn’t the only Lakers player who was in awe of the two-way player.

Cross-sport respect: How LeBron James validates Shohei Ohtani

LeBron James discussed Shohei Ohtani on the Mind the Game podcast, recalling the frenzy that erupted in his group chat after Ohtani “struck out ten batters and hit three home runs.” He described the sensation as stemming from seeing a rare, mutual display of superiority – a feat that even he, used to witnessing excellence, found remarkable.

James described how he and his friends were “raving about” Ohtani’s NLCS performance following the game. He recognized that this achievement transcended the usual baseball milestones; it resonated deeply within the community of athletes and supporters he was a part of.

On a more playful note, LeBron caused a stir away from the basketball court. He was spotted sporting the Takashi Murakami x Dodgers jersey, a collaboration that connected to Ohtani. He was sporting a Shohei Ohtani Dodgers x Takashi Murakami collaboration jersey early this season.

These instances show how much Shohei Ohtani’s magic is widespread, not just in baseball. LeBron James expresses deep respect for Ohtani, highlighting his rise to a legendary status. The jersey he wore also reflects the cultural significance of that admiration.