“$765 Million. What a Disgrace”: Juan Soto Draws Backlash After Latest Incident Leaves Analyst Furious

Juan Soto launched a 400-foot solo homer in the seventh to stretch the New York Mets’ lead to 6-2 at Yankee Stadium. While the slugger helped fuel a dominant 12-2 victory over the crosstown rivals, his performance was not without controversy. His baserunning has come under heavy scrutiny following back-to-back incidents during the Subway Series.

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“OPINION: Juan Soto needs to be called out for his repeated bu***it,” Dan Clark wrote in an X post. “His lack of hustle on Friday night resulted in a game-ending double play. His lack of hustle Saturday resulted in him being retired when he could have reached on error. $765 million. What a disgrace.”

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During the series opener, the Mets were trailing 6-3 entering the ninth inning. A solo home run from A. J. Ewing reduced the gap by one. After one out and a single from Francisco Lindor, Soto appeared at the plate. He grounded a 90-mph splitter from David Bednar to the left, but he didn’t sprint out of the box, resulting in a double play and ending any chances for the Mets to tie the score.

Soto was also criticized for not making a full effort to catch a single to left by Ryan McMahon in the eighth. The hit allowed the New York Yankees to extend their lead from 5-3 to 6-3, increasing the pressure on the visitors.

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On Saturday, after Lindor’s homer in the first inning, he grounded a 97-mph fastball off Gerrit Cole. Anthony Volpe couldn’t grab it cleanly the first time, but Soto again wasn’t sprinting out of the box. As a result, despite Volpe bobbling the ball, Soto was out before he could reach the bag.

“If you’re not going to run, things like that are going to happen,” Ron Darling said on SNY.

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Although the Mets had a dominant win to level the series, Soto’s actions earned a lot of backlash.

“He had two balls drop in front of him last night. If you do the math, it might have cost the Mets the game,” play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen added, acknowledging that Soto had injuries on both calves this season.

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He missed roughly two and a half weeks in April due to a right calf strain. Later, towards the middle of the season, he missed 31 games suffering from a Grade 2 left calf strain. He returned to the active roster on August 29.

However, Keith Hernandez noted that he wasn’t showing any lack of hustle later in Saturday’s game. Soto had a double in the fifth and then scored on a single from Carson Benge.

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“He showed no issues with his calf,” Keith Hernandez said. “He ran like the devil on that double.

But his two runs, including a homer in the second game, weren’t enough to win the series. The New York Mets suffered a 2-0 loss following a scoreless 6 innings from Cam Schlittler.

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Juan Soto spent one season with the Yankees in 2024. He then entered free agency and signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets. He is not only booed in the Bronx, but the critics are also wondering if the huge contract is taking a toll on his performance. For now, Soto has a .272 batting average with 60 RBIs and 25 home runs over 98 games to respond to that noise.