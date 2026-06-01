$72M Dodgers Pitcher’s Wife Reveals Harrowing Death Threats Directed at Unborn Child After Team’s Loss

One poor outing unleashed the ugly side of baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers sent Tanner Scott to close out the game against the Philadelphia Phillies, but he faltered, costing his team not just the lead but also the game. But the reliever’s family had to pay the price on social media.

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Maddie Scott posted screenshots of bone-chilling threats from ghost accounts that have flooded her Instagram lately. They were not just directed at Maddie or Scott, but also at their three-year-old son—Bo Alexander—and unborn baby.

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According to the New York Post, one of the threat messages read, “Gun shot your family tonight.” Maddie posted the message on her Instagram story, asking, “When did it stop being a game?”

On Saturday night, Scott’s mistake helped the Phillies rally past his team 4-3 to secure the win. Scott is under a four-year, $72 million contract with the Dodgers.

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Scott’s wife also posted six vile comments from hawk.3112090 on her story. Within just three minutes, the user had made multiple threats to her son and unborn baby. The caption of her story said everything: “The unfortunate reality Incase you were curious.”

One comment under the couple’s photo read, “Hope it’s a still b i r t h.”

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With the rampant trolling culture nowadays and easy access to players’ lives through social media, such unfortunate events have become a reality. Fans forget their humanity and target a player’s family. San Francisco Giants player Matt Chapman, who is having a difficult season, revealed that he, too, has been a victim of similar online bullying.

So, how was Scott’s outing against the Phillies that generated such rage despite playing well for most of the season?

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Tanner Scott’s Saturday night inning

Leading the game 3-1, the Dodgers sent Tanner Scott to the mound on Saturday to close out the game against the Phillies. Scott started the top of the eighth with a single to Crawford, then recorded the next two outs.

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Scott needed just one more out to close the inning. However, he gave up a one-run single to Bryce Harper, chipping away at the lead.

Then, with Edmundo Sosa at the plate, Scott threw a 96-mph fastball. He took him deep with a two-run home run. The Phillies not only tied the score; they snatched the game from the Dodgers with a 4-3 lead.

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Scott left the mound after retiring Alec Bohm, recording the third and final out of the inning. In the remaining two frames, the Dodgers could not overcome the lead, eventually losing the game.

Scott has been efficient for the Dodgers this season. He holds a 2.19 ERA in 26 games with five saves so far in the season.

Fans may love their favorite teams as much as they want, but players should not have to pay such a price for being professional athletes.