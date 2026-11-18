A 5.59 ERA and 227 home runs surrendered tell Colorado’s story. The Colorado Rockies finished last in several major pitching categories, exposing problems throughout their staff. Their 58–104 record only made those struggles harder to overlook. Now, Ken Rosenthal’s latest comments have raised an interesting possibility for their offseason.

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“Their need for pitching has become… a severe situation that they’re in… Hunter Goodman could potentially bring you the kind of pitching that can help you rebuild the staff,” said MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal on Foul Territory.

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Ken Rosenthal believes the Rockies have a pitching problem, and their 2026 season only made that clearer. Colorado finished 58-104, leaving its front office with little room to ignore the rotation. The Rockies ranked last in ERA, WHIP, opponent batting average, and strikeouts across MLB. Their 5.59 ERA came alongside 1,635 hits allowed, 227 home runs, and 1,113 strikeouts. The starting rotation alone finished with a 6.28 ERA, which climbed to 6.64 at Coors Field. Colorado managed only 24 quality starts, leaving its pitching problems visible throughout the season.

The rotation’s struggles also placed considerable pressure on the bullpen, which rarely received comfortable situations. Colorado starters recorded only 555 strikeouts, the fewest among MLB rotations. Tomoyuki Sugano led the staff with 12 wins, but still finished with a 5.37 ERA.

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Kyle Freeland went 4-12 with a 6.65 ERA, while Michael Lorenzen recorded a 7.08 ERA. Ryan Feltner finished at 5.40, while Tanner Gordon and Gabriel Hughes posted ERAs above 6.30. The bullpen finished 27th with a 4.81 ERA, allowing 81 home runs and blowing 25 saves. Colorado converted only 33 of 58 save opportunities, making late innings another major concern.

That is precisely why Rosenthal’s Goodman argument deserves attention heading into the offseason. Colorado reportedly entertained trade discussions around the catcher before ultimately keeping him. Rosenthal pointed toward Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman trade as an example of what moving a catcher could bring. Goodman had 3 years of team control remaining, giving Colorado leverage when negotiating. The Rockies finished their final 50 games with a 13-37 record, while their rotation posted a 7.20 ERA. That collapse made their pitching needs even more urgent, potentially changing how Colorado approaches Goodman. A trade could provide controllable arms instead of another short-term fix.

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Goodman would attract considerable interest if Colorado made him available this winter. The catcher finished 2026 with 41 home runs, 88 RBIs, and an .839 OPS. He also hit 25 home runs on the road, breaking Johnny Bench’s National League catcher record. His power was not simply a product of playing at Coors Field, giving interested teams another reason to pursue him. Goodman earned his second consecutive All-Star selection and remained under team control through 2029.

The Yankees previously checked in on him, while other clubs needing power behind the plate could also explore a deal. Colorado could use that interest to seek young pitchers capable of strengthening its rotation.

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Goodman’s season also ended with another Silver Slugger nomination, although Gabriel Moreno ultimately won. Moreno hit .311 with 16 home runs and an .874 OPS, while Goodman finished batting .245. However, Goodman still led National League catchers with 41 home runs, separating himself through his power. Only Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Schwarber hit more home runs across the entire National League. His production, position, contract control, and All-Star recognition make him a valuable trade asset.

Colorado now has a difficult decision between keeping its biggest power threat and addressing pitching. If the Rockies finally move Goodman, his return could help rebuild the rotation for years.

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The Rockies could go after David Peterson

The Colorado Rockies finished 2026 at 58-104, exposing familiar problems throughout their pitching staff. Their 5.59 team ERA ranked last, while opponents hit 227 home runs against Colorado pitchers. Starters struggled to work deep, forcing relievers to cover too many innings throughout the season. That workload contributed to another 100-loss campaign, extending Colorado’s difficult streak to 4 consecutive seasons. An MLB insider at the General Managers’ meetings said Colorado wanted “more and more pitching.”

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David Peterson could become one option as the Rockies search for dependable starting help. The left-hander began 2026 with the Mets before joining the Chicago Cubs later that season. His New York stint brought a 6.09 ERA across 68 innings and 16 appearances. After the trade, Peterson recorded a 3.70 ERA across 80.1 innings with Chicago. He finished 2026 with a 4.79 ERA, a 9-8 record, and 137 strikeouts overall.

Peterson’s experience could give Colorado a starter familiar with handling a regular major-league workload. He made 30 starts and pitched 168.2 innings in 2025, earning his first All-Star selection. His strongest season came in 2024, when he finished 10-3 with a 2.90 ERA. Peterson also brings five pitches: sinker, four-seam fastball, slider, changeup, and curveball to attack hitters. His fastballs averaged 92.1 and 92.5 mph, while his extension measured 7.2 feet.

That mix could help him change looks and give Colorado another left-handed rotation option. The Rockies would not need Peterson to become their ace immediately or carry everything. A fourth or fifth starter role could suit him if he regularly works deeper. That would ease pressure on relievers after Colorado’s starters struggled to provide length.

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Still, Peterson’s 4.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP show opponents reached base too often. His 6.09 ERA with New York also raises questions about his week-to-week consistency. However, his 3.70 ERA after joining Chicago offers evidence that he can rebound. With Ethan Katz reshaping the staff, Peterson could be worthwhile at the right price.