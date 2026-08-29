“Shame on Them”: Reds Manager Left Frustrated After ‘Confidential’ Information on 35YO Pro Gets Leaked

The Cincinnati Reds’ decision to put Eugenio Suárez and TJ Friedl on waivers was supposed to be confidential until a decision was made. However, just as MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported on the Reds’ plan, it has surely put both the Reds’ front office and the players in an uncomfortable position. No wonder the Reds’ manager, Terry Francona, is not liking it.

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“It’s supposed to be confidential,” Foul Territory quoted Francona. “For people that don’t keep it confidential, shame on them. You’re in a spot of leadership for whatever organization. You need to respect that. When it’s not respected, it p—- me off.”

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The Reds reportedly placed the 35-year-old Suarez on waivers early this week. This was after a botched plan to offer him a trade by the deadline. The fans found the decision even more ironic as the news came out on the same day that Suárez scored a grand slam against the San Francisco Giants. Friedl was also placed on waivers, and as per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, no suitors came forward, so he is likely to stay with the Reds.

Both Suarez and Friedl have had a below-par season so far in 2026. This may have forced the Reds to try for a waiver. Suarez is currently hitting .205 with 19 home runs, while Friedl is hitting .161 with 4 homers. Additionally, Suarez’s one-year, $15 million contract is the highest for the Reds. Hence, they tried to save a few bucks just when their postseason dream is hard to achieve. But just at the right time, both sluggers started hitting out of the park.

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After Suarez’s grand slam against the Giants, Friedl scored his fourth homer against the Cubs on Friday, helping his team win 10-8. The Reds are still eight games behind in the NL Wild Card race. They still look uncertain to secure a postseason berth. In the meantime, there could be a decision regarding Francona himself.

Suárez’s arrival hasn’t made a significant difference to the lineup either, as he is batting .208 with a .295 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage, along with 19 home runs and 57 RBIs across 103 games. He also spent a month on the sidelines with an oblique strain. Cincinnati primarily pursued him for his power at the plate, having watched him reach the 30-homer mark in four of the previous five seasons.

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Amid the Reds’ disappointing 64-71 season so far, Francona’s future is being speculated. However, as per Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated:

“With one more year left on his contract, Francona will very likely be in charge in Cincinnati in ’27 if he wants to be.”

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For now, the manager seems frustrated about things developed around his team on and off the field.