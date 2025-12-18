“She’d Divorce Me”- Mookie Betts Makes Personal Announcement Around His WBC 2026 Participation

I think with all the signings that were happening in the market, Mookie Betts was feeling a little left out and decided to drop a bomb of his own. Well, two actually, one being about his participation in the upcoming World Baseball Classic and the other a little close to heart.

“Nah, man, so I was, but I can’t now,” said Mookie Betts when streamer Adin Ross asked him about his participation in the WBC. Betts continued, “Yeah, my wife. You know, we’re having the kids, so the baby’s due right in the middle of the WBC… she said she would divorce me if I wasn’t there.”

Mookie Betts confirmed he will not play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He expects his third child to be born around the same time as the tournament, choosing family over international competition. His announcement came during a live stream with Adin Ross and included a humorous yet serious comment from his wife that highlighted the priority of being present for his family.

Team USA will enter the Classic without one of its most accomplished hitters, but the roster still contains significant depth and talent even without Betts’ presence. Betts’ defensive versatility and offensive production have made him a perennial All-Star and a 4-time World Series champion, which fans will notice missing on the international stage.

The timing of his child’s birth clearly influenced his choice, placing personal responsibility over sporting opportunity in a moment that many fans are witnessing with empathy. His decision underscores a rare crossroads where elite athletic performance intersects with a major family milestone, shaping how this chapter of his career will be remembered.

Mookie Betts proves even baseball superstars must negotiate with the boss at home first. Fans will debate Team USA’s lineup, but missing Betts is a challenge they’ll survive. In the end, Betts reminds everyone that diapers can demand more attention than diamond defense.

Team USA pitching gets a strong update, as the offense is all set to miss Mookie Betts

If you thought Team USA’s lineup would be cruising into the 2026 WBC fully loaded, think again. While one of baseball’s most electrifying talents, Mookie Betts, sits this one out, the other side of the diamond quietly just got a major upgrade. The rotation is about to make everyone forget who’s missing.

Team USA added three pitchers to its 2026 WBC rotation, strengthening its starting staff significantly. Nolan McLean, ranked No. 11 prospect by MLB Pipeline, posted a 2.06 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 48 innings. Clay Holmes transitioned from reliever to starter and recorded a 3.53 ERA across 165⅔ innings last season. Joe Ryan, a 2025 All-Star, struck out over 190 batters and posted a 22.5% strikeout-minus-walk rate.

These additions join Paul Skenes, the 2025 NL Cy Young winner, forming a formidable rotation. Fans will witness McLean’s early dominance and Holmes’ reliable innings pacing Team USA’s games. Ryan’s consistency and strikeout ability will provide critical depth throughout the WBC matchups.

With these pitchers, the rotation balances youth, experience, and elite performance, positioning Team USA strongly for March.

Even without Mookie Betts, Team USA’s pitching staff now demands serious attention and respect. McLean, Holmes, and Ryan provide the depth that could overshadow any offensive gaps during the WBC. Fans might find themselves cheering strikeouts more than home runs as the rotation sets the pace.