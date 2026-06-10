Shohei Ohtani-Aaron Judge Lead MLB Yet Again as Time100 Sports List Revealed

Headlined by LeBron James, Time magazine has published the inaugural edition of the Time100 Sports list. Designed to honor the trailblazers of sports, the list includes two of MLB’s most favorite players. The two-way wonder, Shohei Ohtani, and the remarkable Aaron Judge showcase America’s favorite pastime for the world. Their spots on this list prove that Major League Baseball is growing fast across the globe.

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Among the four categories of the list—icons, titans, innovators, and leaders—Time recognized Ohtani as an icon, alongside LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and others. Judge was named a “Titan” alongside basketball star Victor Wembanyama. Both players are making history, so this is not their first big award from Time. Ohtani made the main Time100 list in 2021. Judge was Time’s Athlete of the Year in 2022.

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Drawing instances of Ohtani’s dominance in the sport at different times, Sean Gregory wrote for Time, “Quite simply the most spectacular baseball player to roam the earth.”

Ohtani reached his full potential with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he propelled the franchise to consecutive World Series titles. In Game 3 of the Fall Classic, the Toronto Blue Jays chose not to pitch to Ohtani, walking him a record-setting nine times during the 18-inning marathon. In the same game, Ohtani created World Series history by going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two homers during the early innings.

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This year, Ohtani is set to unleash his two-way power as he returns to full-time pitching following elbow surgery. Across 10 starts this season, the NL MVP holds a 0.74 ERA with a 6-2 record.

The article further acknowledged his influence on baseball at the international level.

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“Inspired by Ohtani, who has helped MLB expand its footprint in Japan, young players may try to mimic the four-time MVP’s two-way excellence. But it’s doubtful anyone will match him.”

Shohei Ohtani belongs in a league of his own. Hence, this is not the first time that Time has recognized his excellence. Among the top 100 most influential people of 2021, Time also included the Japanese phenomenon. Along with Prince Harry and Meghan, the then-duke and duchess of Sussex, Ohtani was included in the icon section. Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez wrote about him at the time.

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Aaron Judge is already among the top 100 in MLB history in terms of home runs. But with the inaugural Time100 Sports list, he is now among the world’s top 100 athletes.

Aaron Judge— a titan in Times100

The 34-year-old, 2.01-meter Yankees captain is indeed built like a modern-day titan. But it’s his contribution to baseball that has got him the “titan” recognition from Time magazine.

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With sport trendsetters like Cristiano Ronaldo, Smriti Mandhana, and others, Aaron Judge has carved his place on the list with 11 years of baseball excellence. The home run-hitting machine has impressed baseball lovers in every ballpark he has played. With 62 homers in 2022, Judge broke a 1961 record set by Roger Maris with 61 dingers. Judge now leads the active players of MLB in hitting the most homers in a season.

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Time recognized the feat, writing, “No player free from credible suspicions of performance-enhancing-drug use has ever hit more dingers in a single season.”

The four-time AL MVP has delivered more 50-plus home run seasons since then. Last season, Judge (53) fell behind Ohtani (54), who led the MLB in home runs. However, in 2024, the Yankees captain was the home run leader with 58 dingers. Unfortunately, Judge is currently shut down with a stress fracture in his first, right rib. He will miss four to six weeks of playing time. Having clocked 17 homers in 2026 already, the Yankees are missing Judge’s power bat in the lineup.

A three-time AL MVP, a five-time Silver Slugger, and a seven-time All-Star, the only thing Judge is missing is a World Series ring. With the Yankees (40-26) going strong this season, Judge would look to achieve the ring this time.