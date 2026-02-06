Shohei Ohtani Confesses Giving Up an Addictive Habit for His Newborn Daughter

The one thing every human does is watch some form of entertainment, be it binge-watching alone or Netflix and chill. And baseball’s unicorn was also doing the same thing. But ever since his daughter came into the world, Shohei Ohtani has been activated to dad mode, and things have changed.

In a recent interview, Shohei Ohtani said, “I used to be the type to watch a lot of TV… Since my daughter was born, I try not to watch it as much.”

Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on April 19, marking a major personal milestone.

The Dodgers placed Ohtani on MLB’s paternity list, which allows players up to three games off since 2011. He returned two days later and hit a leadoff home run against Miami, a 394-foot first-pitch drive. That Homer snapped a 33-plate-appearance drought and helped spark a 15-2 Dodgers win that night.

Ohtani’s return fit a growing MLB pattern, with 162 players using paternity leave between 2022 and 2024.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Los Angeles Dodgers-World Series Celebration Nov 3, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko acknowledge the crowd during the World Series championship parade at downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Downtown Los Angeles CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20251103_mio_ma1_010

In Japan, only 30.1% of male employees took any paternity leave in fiscal 2023, despite eligibility. That gap reflects cultural resistance, especially in professional sports, where time off for childbirth remains rare.

Japanese media closely followed Shohei Ohtani’s leave, with fans reacting widely and dubbing him “Papa-tani” online.

The reaction has already influenced Japanese sports conversations, with athletes openly pushing for formal paternity leave policies.

Japan’s professional baseball players’ association announced plans to request childbirth leave after Shohei Ohtani missed two Dodgers games. Soccer and rugby officials also acknowledged policy gaps after recent near-misses involving player childbirth absences.

By stepping away briefly and returning productively, Ohtani showed teams can function while supporting fathers at home.

Shohei Ohtani explains how his daughter pushed him to write a children’s book

After publicly reshaping views on fatherhood, Shohei Ohtani has quietly redirected that influence somewhere unexpected. His daughter, Decoy, and a growing home life now sit behind a children’s book idea. The timing matters because this story follows his paternity leave moment, which already shifted conversations.

Shohei Ohtani’s decision to write Decoy Saves Opening Day came as his daughter arrived in April 2025, and he wanted a picture book to read to her personally, blending family life with his own experiences.

The 32-page children’s book, co-authored with Michael Blank and illustrated by Fanny Liem, tells a touching tale of his beloved dog Decoy forgetting his lucky baseball before a big ceremonial first pitch.

Ohtani shared this inspiration exclusively with Access Hollywood, saying he wanted that personal connection through storytelling with his daughter. The book’s plot, featuring Decoy rushing to save Opening Day, reflects a memorable moment that resonated with fans when Decoy ran a ball from the mound to home plate at a promotional event in 2024.

Building on that personal foundation, Decoy Saves Opening Day was published on Feb. 3, 2026, and is available worldwide for young readers. Ohtani and his family celebrated the release by posting images of his daughter and Decoy enjoying the book together on Instagram.

Proceeds from sales are designated to support non-profit animal rescue groups that help dogs find homes, aligning with Ohtani’s broader mission to give back.

This project adds a new chapter to Shohei Ohtani’s life beyond baseball, where family, community, and his loyal canine companion take center stage.