Shohei Ohtani & Dodgers Stare Toughest Challenge Yet As Blue Jays’ Forced Into Climactic Game 7

Before Game 1 of the World Series, multiple ESPN analysts assigned the Dodgers a 60.4 percent chance to win, with the Blue Jays at 39.6 percent. But after Game 6, the series is deadlocked, and both teams enter Game 7 with roughly equal chances — a true 50-50 showdown.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts grasps the moment’s gravity, which is why he may lean heavily on his team’s brightest star, Shohei Ohtani. As reported by Ken Rosenthal, “Ohtani, according to a source briefed on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ plans, will start Game 7 of the World Series on three days’ rest.” Known for pushing his limits, Ohtani is embarking on his toughest test yet.

Ohtani’s impact extends far beyond pitching. Rosenthal added, “He also will fill his customary role as the Dodgers’ leadoff batter and designated hitter. And, if all goes well, he will help the Dodgers become the first back-to-back Series champions since the 1998 to 2000 New York Yankees.”

This illustrates just how much trust the Dodgers place in him. In 2023, Ohtani started on three days’ rest only once. While Roberts remains cautious about fully committing to Ohtani for Game 7, he candidly admitted, “partly because his other options are less than enticing, but mostly because of the Ohtani rule that Major League Baseball implemented in 2022 to accommodate him.”

This rule enables a two-way star to continue hitting even after being removed as the pitcher, allowing Ohtani to serve as both a starter and designated hitter. However, if he pitches in relief, the Dodgers lose their designated hitter spot, forcing the pitcher to bat.

As Rosenthal noted, “The only real choice then, is for Ohtani to start. And the obvious concern — after 65 innings pitched and 805 plate appearances this season, including playoffs — is that he might finally fatigue.”

Ohtani’s batting has dipped since his explosive Game 3 performance, going just 1-for-10 in his last 12 plate appearances. The question remains—can he summon one last deep rally?

The intensity escalates as the Blue Jays counter with veteran Max Scherzer, a World Series Game 7 starter in 2019 with the Nationals. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer aims to earn his third championship ring after triumphs with the Nationals in 2019 and Texas in 2023.

Imago Credit: Imago

As MLB prepares for its first Game 7 in six years, all eyes turn to Ohtani. This is a high-pressure, legacy-defining moment — should the Dodgers pull off back-to-back titles, Ohtani’s role will be central.

Clayton Kershaw’s Final Curtain Call Looms Amid Uncertain Game 7 Role

This season, Clayton Kershaw confirmed what many sensed: 2025 will be his last. Now, as the Dodgers face a winner-take-all Game 7, the baseball world is bracing for an emotional farewell.

The 37-year-old left-hander has pitched just one inning this postseason, reflecting a strategic shift favoring younger arms. As the decisive game approaches, a lingering question remains: Will Roberts summon Kershaw for one final moment on the mound?

Kershaw’s use this postseason has been limited. After pitching in relief during the NLDS and a brief appearance in the epic 18-inning Game 3, he has not taken the mound since. Roberts seems to trust other pitchers, but every arm, including Kershaw, remains on standby.

This fuels emotional tension—is the Dodgers faithful ready for a poignant send-off or hopeful for one more victorious roar beneath the Dodger Stadium lights? If Kershaw does enter, it will mark the closing chapter of a legendary career that has defined an era.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

Game 7 is shaping up as far more than just a baseball contest. Whether it’s Shohei Ohtani defying limits or Clayton Kershaw bidding farewell under the World Series spotlight, this night promises to be remembered for generations. Fans everywhere will hold their breath for every pitch, swing, and heartbeat. Get ready to immerse yourself in October’s magic—and share your thoughts with us.