Shohei Ohtani Faces Juan Soto Threat in Barry Bonds Chase After David Stearns’ Eye-Opening Update

There’s no secret that the two-way star is among a tiny group of players who have won at least three MVP awards in MLB history. But winning three in a row? That’s an even smaller club. The only person to do it is Barry Bonds, who won four straight MVPs with the Giants from 2001 to 2004. Shohei Ohtani is getting closer to that milestone now that he is poised to win his third in a row. But here’s the catch—that fourth one might not come easy. Why? Juan Soto.

Juan Soto, the Mets’ $765M acquisition, is gearing up for something different this offseason. David Stearns, the team’s president of baseball operations, recently revealed on SNY that the team’s future is bright. He said, “Juan Soto will work on improving defense this offseason.” It’s a telling move. The Mets aren’t just content with Soto’s elite bat—they want him to become a complete player, the kind who makes a serious run at MVP hardware.

Everyone is aware of Soto’s defensive skills. He had an MVP-calibre season with the Yankees last year, hitting .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and an insane .988 OPS. He came in third in the AL MVP voting, behind only Aaron Judge. Before that, he came very close to the Nationals in 2021, when he placed second in the NL MVP voting. The skills and consistency have always been there.

This past season with the Mets, though, things looked different. Soto hit .263 with a .921 OPS and 43 home runs—still impressive numbers by most standards, but a noticeable step back from his Yankees dominance. The spark seemed dimmed. But Stearns’ comments suggest the Mets believe they can reignite it. If Soto recaptures that 2024 form and adds improved defense to his arsenal, he transforms into exactly the type of all-around threat that MVP voters love.

Meanwhile, Juan Soto is quietly reshaping his MVP narrative. He openly addressed his defensive shortcomings this offseason, saying it motivates him to push harder and prove he can be a good defender. Previously tagged as a liability in right field, Soto is actively working to close that gap and become a truly complete player.

That comes as Shohei Ohtani is considered a near lock for a third straight MVP, with oddsmakers giving him overwhelming odds to win again.

Shohei Ohtani’s 2025 campaign, on the other hand, has been another demonstration of dominance. He has been at the top of MVP talks because he is such a good hitter and pitcher. Ohtani keeps changing what one player can do with a .317 average, 47 home runs, and a 1.068 OPS.

But if Juan Soto has a full season where he balances his power, plate discipline, and increased concentration on defense, he could be the biggest MVP challenger Ohtani has faced in years.

Shohei Ohtani’s path to matching Bonds was already narrow—only 12 players in history have won three total MVPs, and Bonds remains the only one to win four straight. Now, with Soto sharpening every edge of his game, that path just got narrower. The chase continues, but the competition is heating up.

And the competition between them has always been there.

Ohtani extends his run, Soto signals he’s closing in

The news that Shohei Ohtani has won his fourth Silver Slugger Award shows how great his offense has been. This hardware boosts his fame as he nears his third straight MVP award, a record. His goal of breaking Barry Bonds’ record involves not just staying healthy but also consistently performing at a high level.

Juan Soto also won his sixth Silver Slugger, showing that his bat is still perfect, even though the attention is more on his defense. Soto’s offensive reputation remains strong, and this accolade indicates he is ready to compete for the MVP award next year rather than just trying to catch up. Managers and coaches think he should be one of the best offensive players in the league.

That change alters the story Ohtani will face in 2026. Soto might be a serious threat to Ohtani’s bid for a three-peat if he can improve his defense to go along with his already great hitting. It means that Ohtani’s search for history may be harder. Instead of just staying on top, he now has to stay ahead of a growing peer.

The Silver Slugger awards provide a helpful perspective for those following the MVP race. They highlight the offensive metrics that senior voters prioritize. The continued recognition of both Ohtani and Soto indicates their ongoing significance in the race.

The narrative has evolved beyond Ohtani breaking records; it now also includes whether Soto can shift his image from being solely an offense-first player to a legitimate MVP contender. This could pose a challenge to Ohtani’s seemingly straightforward path to winning the award.