Shohei Ohtani Hit With Stark WBC Warning As Old Mike Trout Battle Reignites Painful Memories

With the WBC back in the spotlight, there’s a chance that fans in Los Angeles might not rally behind Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto the same way this time around. Japan reportedly announced the first group of players for the 2026 WBC. And the list includes eight pitchers, highlighted by reigning tournament MVP Ohtani. But that announcement alone was enough to spark some concerns.

“Do you remember who won the WBC and struck out Mike Trout in 2023? Shohei Ohtani. Do you remember what happened at the end of 2023 to Shohei Ohtani’s arm? So was that caused by his speedy Ramp-up for that spring training?” Foul Territory’s latest episode sparked concern about Ohtani’s arm.

In the 2023 WBC, Ohtani was nothing short of dominant, posting a .435 batting average and a 1.86 ERA while leading Japan to the championship. He unforgettably sealed the title, striking out Mike Trout to end the final. But what followed that magical run is now being pointed to as a cautionary tale. And insiders are once again raising red flags as history threatens to repeat itself.

So while Ohtani is officially committed to play for Japan in the WBC, the real question is whether he’ll actually take the mound. Why? Because the tournament is set for March. That is only about five months after he logged a massive postseason workload this year.

Remember, Ohtani spent the first half of the 2025 season strictly as a designated hitter while finishing his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he had back in 2023. And by the time the postseason arrived, he was fully stretched out, throwing 20⅓ innings across four playoff appearances.

Typically, pitchers who are pushed that hard in October think twice about playing in the WBC the following spring. Why? It requires an early ramp-up during spring training. But this is where things get complicated. In Japan, the WBC is a huge deal, and Ohtani is the face of Japanese baseball as they chase a fourth WBC title.

But if history is any indication, the Dodgers have reason to be uneasy. Right after Ohtani closed out the 2023 WBC by striking out Trout, he later suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow during the MLB season. That injury led to a second Tommy John surgery in September 2023 and kept him off the mound for all of 2024.

That’s where the concern really lies this time around. And from the Dodgers’ perspective, it’s not just about Ohtani, but having Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the mix only doubles the anxiety.

Yamamoto is joining Shohei Ohtani for the WBC

Ohtani-like situation applies to the Dodgers’ other Japanese arms, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, as the WBC approaches. If you remember, Yamamoto carried a huge load in 2025. He made 30 regular-season starts, the most he’s ever had in either MLB or Japan. His stretch included back-to-back heroics in Games 6 and 7 of the World Series.

Just like Ohtani, both Yamamoto and Sasaki are central to the Dodgers’ pitching plans for 2026. This is why the WBC could turn into a tricky situation. Manager Dave Roberts hinted at that balance, even as he made it clear the team would stand behind its players. “We’ll support them,” Roberts told Japanese media. But the risk stays.

Still, with the Dodgers’ top Japanese trio all likely lining up to pitch in the WBC, it’s only natural for concern to grow. And those worries are especially heightened with Ohtani. He remains the Dodgers’ biggest weapon as they set their sights on an unprecedented three-peat in 2026.